OneFest made its appearance once again in Chippewa Falls this weekend but the show is fast outgrowing the venue at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Next year the three-day Christian music festival will make its way to Cadott to the Chippewa Valley Music Festival Grounds that Country Fest and Rock Fest call home.

This year’s lineup included We Are Messengers, Skillet, CAIN, Tyrone Crawford and Colton Dixon.

“I’ve seen Skillet four times,” said 25-year-old Natalie Oswald of Eau Claire. “They put on the best shows. A lot of folks don’t even know they’re Christian. They only know them as great rockers.”

Friday’s evening shows were delayed due to severe weather and concert-goers were encouraged to seek shelter in one of the fairground’s three approved storm shelters. Though it caused a delay, the shows did go on.

“It actually turned out to be a beautiful night after the storms passed. The music was amazing. I loved We Are Messengers. What a show,” said Mary McGovern, 51.

Guillermo Ruiz, 46, said he likes going to OneFest because it’s a place where he feels safe bringing his children.

“I come from a big Catholic family and I am constantly trying to limit the negative messages my kids see and hear from the crazy world we live in,” he said. “When we travel to events like OneFest I feel like I can breathe and let the kids have fun. They eat and dance. I eat and dance and I know they are going to have much fun.”

Ruiz said he also enjoys the fact the festival doesn’t serve alcohol.

“It’s a rare treat to attend a concert or festival these days and not have a bunch of drunk people running around. I wish we had more of that,” he said.

Tickets for the Aug. 2-4 2024 OneFest are now available online.

