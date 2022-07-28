Open Door Clinic to hold annual fundraiser

The Open Door Clinic, Inc. will hold its annual fundraising event, Meet to Eat For the Free Clinic, on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Open Door Clinic, Inc. is resuming the Meet to Eat For the Free Clinic event after a two-year hiatus. This event is the sole community fundraiser that the Clinic holds, otherwise relying on local donations and grants in order to provide free health care to underserved Chippewa County residents.

Eat at one of the eight participating restaurants on Aug. 18, and 25% of your purchase will support the Open Door Clinic. Participating eateries include: Harms Way Bar & Grill (Bloomer), Frog Hop (Cadott), Lucy’s Delicatessen (Chippewa Falls), Old Abe’s Supper Club (Jim Falls), River Inn (Wheaton), The Sandbar & Grill (Lake Wissota), Xpeditions Coffee Company (Bloomer), and Z’s Restaurant (Lafayette).

Additionally, local businesses have donated prizes that will be available to those who enter a drawing. Restaurants will provide envelopes to enter your name into the contest, and patrons will be selected at random to win. Sponsors making the Meet to Eat fundraiser possible are Northwestern Bank, Brown Builders, Inc., Mason Companies, Inc., Aspirus Health, WESTconsin Credit Union, Royal Credit Union, CCFBank, Thrivent, ITW Deltar Fasteners, and ChemCeed LLC.

About The Open Door Clinic Inc.

The Open Door Clinic, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides free basic health care services and a connection to community resources to Chippewa County adult residents who are without a health care alternative.

Nationally, it is estimated that eight to ten percent of the adult American population do not have health insurance. In Chippewa County, that equates to 5,600 neighbors without health insurance. "The people who are most at risk today are those who have no health insurance at all. They're at risk of not getting regular care when they need it."