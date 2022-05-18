Open the birdcage: Chi-Hi to host pop-up store featuring school merchandise

Chippewa Falls Senior High School DECA and the school store, The Birdcage, are popping up in downtown Chippewa Falls for a special event.

The 3rd Annual Birdcage Pop-Up Shop is scheduled for May 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. This year, they’re setting up shop in the Fill Inn Station banquet hall, as the space was graciously donated by the local restaurant.

This limited time event will have authentic Chippewa Falls Cardinal apparel and accessories for all ages. There also will be exclusive items not yet available online or in the store.

Get on-demand customizable apparel designed and produced by marketing students — everything from baby onesies, youth apparel, adult shirts, sweatshirts and jackets to engraved mugs, bleacher chairs and more. This event is guaranteed to have something for everyone. They will have graduation gifts, Mother’s/Father’s Day presents, or just something for yourself.

In addition to all your Cardinal gear, students in the Advanced Marketing class will showcase their business savvy with handmade creations. This class, which is transcripted with CVTC, allows students to earn college credits while in high school.

Students have been creating marketing plans to sell their very own products at the pop-up shop. Items including jewelry, essential oils, fishing lure, kitchen accessories and apparel will be available for this limited time.

Finally, freshmen and sophomore students in the Leadership Essentials class will have stickers available for a donation to the Chippewa Humane Association. Their service learning project highlights the needs of our furry friends and the impact our Humane Association has on helping animals. Sport a sticker to show your support of their leadership project and animals in need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.