Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church celebrates 40 years of worship at Irvine Park

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is celebrating 40 years of worship at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

From it’s simple beginnings with a flute and guitar on Flag Hill at Irvine Park to its current, more elaborate, set up under the band shell, Our Saviour’s has been worshiping every Sunday (weather permitting) at Irvine Park.

When asked about the importance of their Summer service as well as the significance of 40 years, Pastor Karen Behling, current Pastor at Our Saviour’s, said, “When we worship in such a public space, it makes it easy and accessible for visitors to share in the service for a few moments or several minutes or even the whole service.” And “Worshipping in the park invites us to look up and out, as we celebrate the splendor of creation and reflect upon our place within all of this wonderful diversity of life.”

This milestone will be celebrated with its 9 am worship service on July 10. Retired Pastor Roger Skatrud, who was a pastor at Our Saviour’s for many years and was instrumental in bringing worship outdoors to Irvine Park from the beginning will be preaching at this Service. Following the service will be Food and fellowship.

Founded in 1989, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is a member church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is located at 1300 Mansfield St in Chippewa Falls. For more information visit www.oslccf. org

