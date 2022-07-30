Outdoor adventure films return to La Crosse

ORA Trails and La Crosse Adventure Films are partnering for a showing of the new documentary Biketown; a story of mountain bikers, unlikely partnerships and the communities they create at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

The film will be shown at the Pump House, 119 King St. Free tickets are available through ORA Trails website, as well the Facebook page for ORA Trails and La Crosse Adventure Films. The Pump House will have a cash bar, staffed by volunteers.

ORA Trails and La Crosse Adventure Films are both nonprofit organizations, and donations to these organizations allow for future opportunities like this to happen.

The film features four different cities that have overcome challenges to bring outdoor opportunities to their communities. ORA Trails is particularly excited to share this opportunity with the local community because it highlights projects similar to recent ones ORA has done and continues to do.

Examples include the pump track and park renovation at Lueth Park, the new shared use trails on Grandad Bluff, and the accessible amenities at Chad Erickson park. ORA is currently working on similar projects in Trempealeau and West Salem, as well as enhancements at Chad Erickson. All fit the ORA mission to building happy, healthy, and resilient communities by providing access to equitable and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences.

La Crosse Adventure Films seeks to inspire through film. We believe that communities are made better when their people pursue adventure and intentionally live their own best story. Laugh, cry, cheer, learn and explore the world together through film.

From the team at Freehub: "Specialized and Soil Searching present Biketown, a film by Freehub magazine, coming summer 2022. This is a story of local communities and struggles that ultimately inspired collaboration around shared visions and goals. Biketown immerses viewers in mountain biking's coming-of-age era — now a thriving multi-generational sport — by examining paradigms that span local and national levels. Summer 2022 Biketown film screening events benefit various IMBA Local Chapters and other nonprofit trail clubs across North America. The film premieres on Freehub's YouTube Channel in August as a streaming option for global audiences."

ORA Trails and La Crosse Adventure Films will partner for another inspirational film -- called "Esperanto -- on Sept. 22, and look forward to future showings and film festivals. For questions, contact chris@oratrails.org.