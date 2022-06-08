Pain at the pump forces locals to change vacation plans

When Martha Johnson realized that the COVID-19 pandemic might be winding down, she was excited to book her family vacation to Michigan. The Johnson’s have been traveling from Eau Claire to Lake Michigan to meet extended family members for many years.

“The last few years we didn’t book the cabin because of COVID-19,” Johnson said. “It felt good to finally re-book the trip — until it didn’t.

“Gas prices are forcing some family members to cancel our vacation time again now.”

Johnson said that out of 15 family members who were due to attend the Johnson family vacation the last two weeks of June, five have now canceled.

“They are coming from away’s away and it’s just too pricey for some of my cousins to drive or fly up there now,” Johnson said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Johnson said she hasn’t seen some of the family since before the pandemic and was elated to finally get them all back under one roof.

She’s praying for a gas-pump miracle, she said.

“Even if the prices came down a dollar a gallon it would make a difference,” Johnson said. “These prices — well, they’re criminal aren’t they?”

According to AAA the average gas price for regular gasoline in Chippewa County is $4.82. The highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gas in Wisconsin is $4.92 per gallon and diesel is sitting at $5.30.

Wisconsin gasoline costs about $2 a gallon more than it did a year ago according to AAA.

The current average for regular gas:

Chippewa Falls, $4.79

Stanley, $4.79

Eau Claire, $4.79

Holcombe, $4.89

Jim Falls, $4.44

“Gas prices are going up really fast,” said Cathy Wiese of Hallie. “We probably won’t travel as far as we used to now.”

Cathy and her husband Charlie said it costs them about $120 to fill up their boat’s 25-gallon tank.

“It’s very expensive,” Charlie Wiese said.

Not everyone can change their day-to-day plans because of gas prices however. Linda Hurt is a real estate agent in Chippewa Falls. She said she can’t change her schedule much just because gas prices are high.

“When clients want to see a home, we have to go,” Hurt said. “We don’t really have a choice to work from home.”

Harder still is the fact that Hurt won’t get to see family members because of gas prices.

“A couple of my kids won’t be driving out from the East Coast to visit,” she said. “It’s a little frightening, like the rest of the economy. What’s going to happen next?”

