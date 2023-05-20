With winter behind us and summer on the horizon, the season of fairs, festivals and parades has begun.

Whether you’re looking to hear your favorite musicians, hit the midway, attend a parade with the family or join the crowds at the speedway, the region has plenty to offer.

June highlights include Country Fest in Cadott, with a lineup including Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Joe Pardi. Also returning for its second year is the Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival in Chippewa Falls, featuring street theater, a market with handcrafted wares, and food and beverage vendors.

Meanwhile, lovers of theater and classical music can head down to Winona, Minn., home to both the Great River Shakespeare Festival and the Minnesota Beethoven Festival, which begin in June and continue into July.

Now-May 21

SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, 18696 MN-16, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Waddington Brothers, Fineline, The Baker Family, Branded Bluegrass. Cost: $25 Saturday admission; $15 Sunday admission. Information: www.semba.tv/?page_id=1242.

May 26-28

Arcadia Broiler Days, Arcadia Lions Pavilion, 551 Memorial Park Dr., Arcadia, Wis. Featuring: Kiddie Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday; Grand Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; carnival; tournaments. Information: broilerdays.com.

May 28

38th Annual John McCue Hobo Hootenanny, Leo and Leona’s Dancehall, W1436 WI-33, Newberg Corners, Wis Featuring: Irene Keenan Jr., John Ward and Jay Hoffman, Tim Eddy, John “Songbird” McCue. Cost: Free, donations welcome. Information: www.leoandleonas.com.

May 29

Chippewa Falls Memorial Day observances: Parade begins at 10:15 a.m. at Bridge and Willow streets, proceeding to Irvine Park; program to follow at 11 a.m.

June 2-4

June Dairy Days, Village Park, Hamilton and Mill streets, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Parade at noon Saturday; live music; fireworks; family entertainment. Information: www.junedairydays.com.

June 3

Reggae Fest, Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau, Wis. Featuring: DJ Trichrome, The Lavender Project, Blind Baby Olin, TUGG. Cost: $20-27. www.trempealeauhotel.com/event/reggae-fest-2023.

Fire in the Shire Renaissance Festival, Main St., Alma, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 10 a.m.; historical demonstrations; live music. Information: www.explorealma.com/events/fire-in-the-shire.

June 8-11

Butterfest, Memorial Park, corner of Rusk Ave. and Montgomery St., Sparta, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 12:30 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts/flea market, carnival, car show. Cost: Free admission; buttons $3 in advance or $5 at the gate. www.spartabutterfest.com.

June 10

Artspire, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Fine art fair and sale; live music; interactive arts; food trucks and beer garden. Cost: Free. Information: artspire.thepumphouse.org.

June 10-July 2

Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival, Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds, 2302 Nelson Road, Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Street theater and interactive characters; market; food vendors. Cost: $15 one-day adult admission; $10 one-day child and senior admission. Information: www.newbournevillage.com.

June 14-18

Steamboat Days, Levee Park, 1 Main St., Winona, Minn. Featuring: Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Friday; Grand Parade at noon Sunday; carnival; car show; craft fair. Cost: Buttons $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Information: www.winonasteamboatdays.com.

June 18

Juneteenth celebration, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live entertainment; Youth Fun Fair; tabling for local organizations; food vendors. Cost: Free. Information: juneteenthlaxwi.weebly.com.

June 20-July 30

Great River Shakespeare Festival, DuFresne Performing Arts Center, Winona State University, 450 Johnson St., Winona, Minn. Featuring: “As You Like It,” “Imbroglio,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “Callithump!” Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance. Information: grsf.org.

June 22-24

Country Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Joe Pardi, Billy Currington. Cost: $159 three-day general admission; $95 one-day general admission. Information: www.countryfest.com.

Blue Ox Music Festival, The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Pert Near Sandstone, The Avett Brothers, Sam Bush Band, Mike Gordon. Cost: $249 three-day general admission. Information: blueoxmusicfestival.com.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, Wis. Featuring: Truck and tractor pulls; food; retail, commercial, and arts and crafts vendors. Cost: $115 season tickets; $45 one-day all-day tickets; $25 show admission. Information: tomahtractorpull.com.

June 23-24

Brownsville Days, Brownsville, Minn. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday; Chicken Q; family entertainment. Information: www.brownsvillemn.org/residents/brownsville-days.

June 24

Coon Creek Trout Fest, Veterans Memorial Park, Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Wis. Featuring: Kids’ fishing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live music; raffle; villagewide rummage sales. Information: www.facebook.com/Coon-Creek-Trout-Fest-1115026855308522.

June 25-July 16

Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.

June 30-July 4

Riverfest, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Venetian Parade of Lights at 10 p.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; fireworks. Cost: Buttons $10 prior to June 30, then $15. Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com.