Pillar Bank will open its new full-service bank in Chippewa Falls on March 6, at 2868 Cty Hwy. It marks the bank’s first full-service branch in the city.

The new Chippewa Falls branch is part of a unique concept that will offer customers the convenience of a full-service bank and the comfort of Caribou Coffee in a shared space.

“We are thrilled to expand banking services to the thriving community of Chippewa Falls and provide customers with the convenience of a one-stop shop for banking, coffee, and community,” says Shane Bauer, CEO.

“With the success we’ve experienced since 2019 with our Loan Production Office in Chippewa Falls, it was only natural that we expand to a full-service bank,” adds Neil Mathwig, market president.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, March 28. The public is invited to share in Pillar Bank’s Chippewa Falls opening throughout March by registering to win local prize drawings.

Founded to serve the thriving community of farmers and lumbermen, the First National Bank of Baldwin was incorporated in September 1883. Today, 140 years later, Pillar Bank provides personal, agricultural and business banking services, proudly serving the communities of Baldwin, Spring Valley, Plum City, Balsam Lake, Clear Lake and our newest full-service location opening in Chippewa Falls on March 6.