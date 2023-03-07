Chippewa Falls police say a young Chippewa Falls elementary student was the source of numerous prank calls made to 911 claiming there was an active shooter at the high school.

Chippewa Falls school staff and families received an email Tuesday from school officials regarding rumors about an active shooter at one of its school campuses.

Jeff Holmes, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent, said several prank calls were made to 911, and the Chippewa Falls Police Department said one of those included a direct threat to the public schools in Chippewa Falls. A total of six 911 calls were made throughout the course of the day, all from the same source, claiming there was an active shooter at the high school.

“This type of behavior is highly inappropriate, dangerous, and can cause significant harm and trauma to the individuals involved, including students, families, school staff, and law enforcement,” Holmes said in a press release.

Chippewa County Dispatch Center received a number of 911 calls throughout the day from what sounded like a young juvenile, reported Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm.

The majority of the calls consisted of what sounded like children laughing or speaking profanity to the dispatcher before hanging up.

At one point a juvenile said that there was an intruder at the high school who was shooting in the lunchroom.

School Resource Officer Brian Flug was at the high school and was able to immediately confirm this information was false. The high school was almost completely empty of students at that time as testing had been taking place earlier that day.

Numerous officers worked a large number of tips and leads, and were able to identify the phone and the child who made the calls. The juvenile is too young for criminal charges to be referred for prosecution.

Swatting is illegal and can result in serious consequences, including criminal charges and significant fines.

Law enforcement contacted the parents of the juvenile.

"The parents are very concerned and upset with their child’s actions today and will be taking care of the situation along with the school district," Kelm said.

Prank phone calls that involve fake emergencies, such as active shooter incidents, are a form of "swatting," which involves making a false report to law enforcement with the intention of getting a SWAT team or other law enforcement response to the location of the false report.

“From a law enforcement perspective, threats in school settings are taken very seriously. Any report of an active shooter or other serious incident in a school setting must be responded to with the utmost urgency and caution. Any threat of this nature will be rigorously investigated with no stone left unturned,” Kelm said.

Holmes urged those who may consider making a prank phone call about an active shooter or other emergency in a school setting to reconsider.

“Find a more appropriate and safe form of entertainment or humor. The District will certainly help authorities locate the perpetrator and penalize to the greatest extent possible,” Holmes said.

In October, swatting calls swept through the state of Wisconsin impacting multiple schools and school districts. The FBI handled those cases and found them to be hoaxes.

“It's important to remember that active shooter incidents and other emergencies in school settings are real and have the potential to cause harm and even death. Prank phone calls about such incidents trivialize the seriousness of the issue and divert resources away from real emergencies,” Holmes said.

