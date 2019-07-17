Authorities are urging caution because of hot weather and possible storms forecast for the next few days.
How hot?
Temperatures could reach 90 Friday in the Chippewa Valley.
The heat index will be worse. With the humidity, that index could reach 100 – the type of heat that brings warnings about heat exposure.
And, with that type of heat and humidity, keep an eye out for strong storms during the next couple of days, with heavy rain and strong wind and lightning possible.
Gov. Tony Evers issued an advisory Tuesday for people to take precaution during the heat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.