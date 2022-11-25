Prevail Bank donates $11,000 to 3 organizations

Prevail Bank has recently presented checks totaling $11,000 through its Charitable Contributions program to the following:

$5,000, which was part of a $10,000 pledge, to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, in support of their building project.

$5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley to help cover the youth development programming expenses of a new club in the Altoona Intermediate School.

$1,000 to the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley to support those programs and services that benefit low- to moderate-income individuals and families.

Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is moving/rebuilding. It intends to add 6,134 square feet of exhibit and classroom space, a new preschool and child care addition, plus family-friendly parking that is adjacent to the building at 126 N. Barstow St., Eau Claire. Half of the pledge, $5,000, was donated this November. The remainder will be gifted over the next three years.

“We are proud to support The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire,” said Brenda Trump, Prevail Bank branch manager, Eau Claire. “We’re a community bank that is passionate about economic development, and the financial stability, welfare and growth of individuals, families and businesses.”

“We’ve been educating children through interactive exhibits since 2004,” said Mandy Runge, chief marketing officer of the Children’s Museum. “We determined there was an unmet need in Eau Claire County as it relates to preschool and child development; we needed to expand to fill that void. We are very appreciative of Prevail Bank’s donation. Like us, they value thriving communities, families and children.”

A tentative grand opening is planned the first week of January 2023. The museum serves more than 1,400 children annually through its Play for All membership program, making it the leader in serving low to moderate income children.

Boys & Girls Club

“Each year, we provide up to 1,300 hours of high quality youth development programming for those in grades 2nd to 5th, said Ann Kaiser, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley. “We currently have 79 children signed up with more expected in the coming months. Prevail Bank’s donation will help maintain the success of this program in Altoona.”

The after-school programming of the Boys & Girls Club is open to all families. Club kids receive homework assistance, mental health resiliency skills, career exploration experiences, financial literacy education, hands-on STEM learning, leadership skills and an appreciation of the arts, music and community service.

United Way

“Each year, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley plays a vital role in funding programs that support thousands of families and individuals,” said Andy Neborak, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s executive director.

“We work with community partners to support mental health, kindergarten readiness, financial self-sufficiency and basic needs — food, shelter and basic medical care. Prevail Bank’s donation will be used to fund and support our most vulnerable populations.”

The Charitable Contributions program of Prevail Bank is available for local nonprofits that help local people in need, especially those with low-to-moderate incomes; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhances the standard of living of those less fortunate. If an organization is interested in applying for funds for a major initiative, go to prevail.bank/resources/community. Prevail Bank is continuously looking for ways to give back, help their customers pursue their dreams and make things better in central Wisconsin.