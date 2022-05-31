Prison ordered for high-speed chase

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man who was wanted on drug charges and led police on a high-speed chase in March has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.
Daniel S. Zelms, 37, 13273 44th Ave., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer and possession of marijuana. Several other charges, including possession of meth and bail jumping, were read-in and dismissed.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. Zelms was given credit for 40 days already served. He also must pay $1,157 in court costs and fines. While on extended supervision, he cannot consume drugs or alcohol, or enter taverns.
Zelms, who is already incarcerated in the Dodge Correctional Facility, appeared in court via phone; he waived his right to appear in-person.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed old registration plates on Zelms vehicle and attempted to stop the car. However, Zelms headed south on Highway 124 into Lake Hallie, with speeds reaching 75 mph in a 50 mph zone. Zelms then headed eastbound near Highway OO and S. Joles Parkway. The pursuit went onto Highway 53, into Eau Claire County, onto Birch Street, and later north onto Business 53, where officers were able to stop it at 27th Avenue.
When officers eventually stopped the car, he refused to get out. Officers had to use their Taser to remove him from the vehicle.
Zelms and a woman in his car admitted they had been using meth and marijuana.
“A vehicle search revealed a suspected methamphetamine glass smoking device, a small zip lock bag that contained suspected methamphetamine (2.1 grams), a blue bag that was inside of a black bag in the rear passenger seat area containing five-quart zip lock bags of suspected marijuana totaling 573 grams,” Lake Hallie Police Chief Ed Orgon wrote in a press release after the arrest.
Zelms had an active parole violation from the Department of Corrections. He was convicted in Eau Claire County last year of possession of meth and was originally sentenced to three years of probation. However, after the high-speed chase, his probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve one year in jail.
The new Chippewa County sentence is concurrent to that sentence from Eau Claire County.
Throwback Time Capsule: Explore the history of Chippewa County
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
This Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor all military veterans and highlight the service and sacrifices of the Bushland family of Chip…
This 1908 photo shows the Gotzian Shoe Co. of Chippewa Falls.
Flooding has been a frequent occurrence in Chippewa Falls through the years. This September 1941 photo shows floodwaters covering River Street…
This A. A. Bish photograph of a fisherman on Long Lake is a great example of how Chippewa County residents did “social distancing” in years past.
Father Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith was born in Rochester, New York. At the early age of 13, he entered the provincial seminary of St. Fra…
In 1994, local citizens began planning for a Senior Center to call their own.
Born in 1872 at Jim Falls to a French-Canadian father and a Belgian mother, Louis “Louie” Blanchard saw Chippewa County grow from a wooded wil…
April 3, 1913, The Daily Independent (excerpt.)
The supper club near the south edge of Lake Wissota that is known today as Connell’s Supper Club was built about 1932 by George and Charlotte …
Flora and George Ginty are the founders of the original Chippewa Falls newspaper, publishing the first issue on Jan. 29., 1870.
On Feb. 18, 1902, the Daily Independent newspaper (now the Chippewa Herald) published the following letter as written to Mr. Leslie Willson fr…
Born in Germany in 1846, August H. Mason moved with his parents to Green Bay when he was three years old. The Mason family moved to Chippewa F…
The May 3, 1929 issue of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram announced the following news.
The Hospital Sisters of St. Francis sent Sister Rosa and three other sisters to Chippewa Falls in June 1885 to a small home, their first hospi…
When plans were finalized for the Wissota Dam and Lake Wissota, it was realized that the existing Yellow River Bridge would be below the water…
On Wednesday morning (Dec. 24, 1873), about 3 o’clock, a fire broke out in the Waterman House, and in less than an hour, the whole structure w…
Santa (Chuck Card) and Mrs. Claus (Marie Meinen) brought the spirit of Christmas to the children (and adults) of Chippewa Falls for many years.
Time Capsule: 1868 view of Chippewa Falls from the Notre Dame Church (East Hill)
Deer hunting is a tradition that many Chippewa County families take very seriously. This 1988 photo shows second and third generation members …
Dr. Bill Hopkins visited his ninth great-grandpa, Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower voyage, in 2008 at Plimouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massach…
The history of Chippewa Falls begins with the Ojibwa who lived here as early as 1797. That year Michael Cadott who was the principal trader fr…
“Lansing A. Wilcox, last surviving Wisconsin veteran of the Civil War, was born in Kenosha (WI) March 3, 1846. In February 1864 he enlisted fr…
On December 20, 1924, as the Soo train No. 2 was traveling east across the railroad bridge on the west side of Chippewa Falls (near where the …
Mr. Leslie Willson (1847-1906) was born in Pennsylvania. He moved to Minnesota with his parents in 1862 and in 1867 moved to Eau Claire to wor…
From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over…
Before Seymour Cray Jr. became the “father of supercomputing,” he honed his science skills at Chippewa Falls High School. The following articl…
Recently, the family of Duane Boettcher donated photos and historic football clothing that belonged to their dad. Duane played football for Bl…
This vintage colorized postcard depicts historic log driving on the Chippewa River.
Lorenz Bischel, a German immigrant and farmer, moved to Chippewa Falls in 1863. He began his first meat market in 1883 on Bridge Street in Chi…
In the fall of 1926, plans started for the construction of the Northern States Power Co. hydroelectric plant located at the foot of Bridge Str…
Chester Adgate Congdon was born in Rochester, New York, in 1853, the oldest of six children born to Sylvester Congdon, a Methodist Episcopal M…
Glen Loch Dam neared completion of its repairs in the fall of 1984. The familiar feature of Irvine Park was originally constructed in about 1875.
June 13, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: An A&W root beer stand was opened in Chippewa Falls at Bridge and River streets.