Production of 'Murder Me, Murder Me Not,' set to debut at McDonell Central Catholic High School

A local high school is breaking tradition and trying something new theatrical this week.

McDonell Central Catholic High School will stage Bill Springer’s murder-mystery comedy “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” for the first time. The production will open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McDonell, with performances on Friday and Saturday set to begin at 7:30 p.m. as well.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors. Tickets are available now online at mcdonellhs.booktix.com and will be available at the door prior to the performances.

Director Frank Rineck said choosing to put on the production of “Murder Me, Murder Me Not,” was a slight leap of faith, as it doesn’t have the instant name recognition of the classic plays the high school usually puts on every year.

“I was looking for something light-hearted and funny, and would extract people to it based on that fact,” Rineck said. “This is something quite different than the usual golden age musicals we put on here. Every piece of theater written has literary merit, so I think it’s a good challenge to put that merit on display when you don’t have the instant respect you’d get from a production with more name recognition.”

This is the 42nd consecutive production McDonell Central Catholic High School has put on, and the first non-musical the school has greenlit. The play features quick entrances and exits, physical humor and a ton of twists and turns primed to keep the audience guessing. The cast features six students, and 16 total students involved in the production.

In addition to working to make “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” a memorable theatrical experience, Rineck said he and his co-workers are working to establish a broader theatre department at the school. He said working on a few productions every year is fantastic, but having students be involved in the arts from the start-to-the-end of the year is a broader goal he wants to see thrive.

“I want people to be in stitches from the beginning to the end,” Rineck said. “It’s a hilarious show. I hope people enjoy themselves so we can continue to foster this new tradition and have people continue to come back year-after-year.”

