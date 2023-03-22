LAKE HALLIE — A second public information meeting about two referendum questions appearing on the April 4 spring election ballot will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

The informational meeting aims to educate the public about the referendum questions. The meeting will be held in the Village of Lake Hallie Municipal Building, 13136 30th Ave., Lake Hallie.

The first question appearing on the ballot is whether to allow the Village of Lake Hallie to exceed the levy limit by an additional $110,000 for the purpose of funding the village’s law enforcement-related expenses to include increasing full-time officer staffing. If approved, the amount will increase the village’s levy on an ongoing basis.

The second question to appear on the ballot is to allow the Village of Lake Hallie to exceed the levy limit by an additional $700,000 to pay public safety debt service of $235,000 and road improvements of $465,000.

If approved, the amount will increase the village’s levy on an ongoing basis.

The meeting will provide the public with the opportunity to ask questions they might have regarding the referendum questions, impact on the village levy if approved and potential road improvement projects planned.

