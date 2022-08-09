 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pure Water Days begin Wednesday. Here's a full list of events

Pure Water Days calendar

Pure Water Days begin Wednesday and run through Sunday. Here's a full list of events.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

THE SWAMPERS "CURVIN' THRU IRVINE"

  • Where: Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
  • When: Lunch option at noon, show at 1 p.m.
  • The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore our beloved park’s variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs. A unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park.
  • Tickets: Wednesday Lunch and Show, $25/person; Matinee Show, $13/adults, $12/ seniors.
  • For more information, call (715) 726-9000.

THE MUSIC MAN

  • Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
  • When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
  • Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
  • Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.

Thursday, Aug. 11

LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE

  • Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
  • Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.

IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO

  • Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

BFW OUTDOOR POOL

  • Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
  • Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

HISTORIC SUNNY VALLEY SCHOOL HOUSE

  • Open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, with free admission. Guided tours are held at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (715) 720-9206.

COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS

  • Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.

THE SWAMPERS "CURVIN' THRU IRVINE"

  • Where: Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
  • When: 7:30 p.m.
  • The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore our beloved park’s variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs. A unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park in the air-conditioned comfort of the Heyde Center for the Arts.
  • Tickets: $13/adults, $12/ seniors.
  • For more information, call (715) 726-9000.

THE MUSIC MAN

  • Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
  • When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
  • Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
  • Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.

Friday, Aug. 12

LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE

  • Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
  • Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.

IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO

  • Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

BFW OUTDOOR POOL

  • Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
  • Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

MUSIC AT THE RIVERFRONT

  • Where: Riverfront Park.
  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Admission is free. Little Red Grilled Cheese & Olson’s Ice Cream Food Trucks will be there. For more information, visit “Music & Movies at the Riverfront” on Facebook.
  • Bean Bag Tournament from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register with MyRec. For more information, call (715) 720-9206.

LIBRARY ONGOING BOOK SALE

  • Where: Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
  • When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Browse the books for sale under the stairs. 25¢ and up. For more information, call (715) 723-1146 or visit www.chippewafallslibrary.org.

COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS

  • Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.

THE MUSIC MAN

  • Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
  • When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
  • Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
  • Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.

Saturday, Aug. 13

LEINENKUGEL’S/CHIPPEWA FALLS YMCA PURE WATER DAYS RACES

  • Registration and packet pickup: Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave.
  • Event includes a 200-meter dash, 1-mile course, 2-mile fit walk, 4-mile course, and half marathon. $15-$45. For more information, call (715) 723-2201 or visit www.ymca.-cv.org/events.

LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE

  • Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
  • Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.

IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO

  • Open from noon to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

BFW OUTDOOR POOL

  • Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
  • Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

4TH ANNUAL PURE WATER DAYS PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

  • Where: Buchanan Park, East Walnut St.
  • Register at MyRec.

NORTH STAR CHAPTER BEER CAN & BREWERIANA SHOW

  • Where: 124 E. Elm St.
  • When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Admission is free. For more information, call (651) 451-3786 or visit www.Northstarchapter.com.

LIBRARY ONGOING BOOK SALE

  • Where: Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
  • When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Browse the books for sale under the stairs. 25¢ and up. For more information, call (715) 723-1146 or visit www.chippewafallslibrary.org.

45th ANNUAL PURE WATER DAYS PARADE

  • Where: Bridge Street, from Spruce to Spring.
  • When: 1 p.m.

RIVERFEST

  • Where: Riverfront Park
  • When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Admission is free. Join us after the parade for family fun! Enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, mystery bags, aerial art, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts, beer tent, FREE bubbles, chalk art and magic shows.

CRUISE IN CAR SHOW

  • Where: N. Bridge St.
  • When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Admission is free. Staging for vehicles to participate in parade meet at fairgrounds by noon. For more information, visit www.chippewafallsmainst.org or call (715) 723-6661.

SALE AT CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH

  • Where: 624 Bay St.
  • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Antiques, collectibles and gently used treasures.

COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS

  • Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.

Sunday, Aug. 14

LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE

  • Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
  • Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.

IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO

  • Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

BFW OUTDOOR POOL

  • Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
  • Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.

COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS

  • Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.
