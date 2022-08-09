Pure Water Days begin Wednesday. Here's a full list of events

Pure Water Days begin Wednesday and run through Sunday. Here's a full list of events.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
THE SWAMPERS "CURVIN' THRU IRVINE"
- Where: Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
- When: Lunch option at noon, show at 1 p.m.
- The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore our beloved park’s variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs. A unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park.
- Tickets: Wednesday Lunch and Show, $25/person; Matinee Show, $13/adults, $12/ seniors.
- For more information, call (715) 726-9000.
THE MUSIC MAN
- Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
- When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
- Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
- Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.
Thursday, Aug. 11
LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE
- Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.
IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
BFW OUTDOOR POOL
- Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
- Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
HISTORIC SUNNY VALLEY SCHOOL HOUSE
- Open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, with free admission. Guided tours are held at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (715) 720-9206.
COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS
- Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.
THE SWAMPERS "CURVIN' THRU IRVINE"
- Where: Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore our beloved park’s variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs. A unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park in the air-conditioned comfort of the Heyde Center for the Arts.
- Tickets: $13/adults, $12/ seniors.
- For more information, call (715) 726-9000.
THE MUSIC MAN
- Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
- When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
- Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
- Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.
Friday, Aug. 12
LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE
- Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.
IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
BFW OUTDOOR POOL
- Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
- Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
MUSIC AT THE RIVERFRONT
- Where: Riverfront Park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Admission is free. Little Red Grilled Cheese & Olson’s Ice Cream Food Trucks will be there. For more information, visit “Music & Movies at the Riverfront” on Facebook.
- Bean Bag Tournament from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register with MyRec. For more information, call (715) 720-9206.
LIBRARY ONGOING BOOK SALE
- Where: Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
- When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Browse the books for sale under the stairs. 25¢ and up. For more information, call (715) 723-1146 or visit www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS
- Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.
THE MUSIC MAN
- Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
- When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
- Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
- Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.
Saturday, Aug. 13
LEINENKUGEL’S/CHIPPEWA FALLS YMCA PURE WATER DAYS RACES
- Registration and packet pickup: Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave.
- Event includes a 200-meter dash, 1-mile course, 2-mile fit walk, 4-mile course, and half marathon. $15-$45. For more information, call (715) 723-2201 or visit www.ymca.-cv.org/events.
LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE
- Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.
IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO
- Open from noon to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
BFW OUTDOOR POOL
- Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
- Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
4TH ANNUAL PURE WATER DAYS PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT
- Where: Buchanan Park, East Walnut St.
- Register at MyRec.
NORTH STAR CHAPTER BEER CAN & BREWERIANA SHOW
- Where: 124 E. Elm St.
- When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Admission is free. For more information, call (651) 451-3786 or visit www.Northstarchapter.com.
LIBRARY ONGOING BOOK SALE
- Where: Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Browse the books for sale under the stairs. 25¢ and up. For more information, call (715) 723-1146 or visit www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
45th ANNUAL PURE WATER DAYS PARADE
- Where: Bridge Street, from Spruce to Spring.
- When: 1 p.m.
RIVERFEST
- Where: Riverfront Park
- When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission is free. Join us after the parade for family fun! Enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, mystery bags, aerial art, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts, beer tent, FREE bubbles, chalk art and magic shows.
CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
- Where: N. Bridge St.
- When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission is free. Staging for vehicles to participate in parade meet at fairgrounds by noon. For more information, visit www.chippewafallsmainst.org or call (715) 723-6661.
SALE AT CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH
- Where: 624 Bay St.
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Antiques, collectibles and gently used treasures.
COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS
- Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.
Sunday, Aug. 14
LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE LODGE
- Where: Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours run from 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Book your tour online at leinie.com/tours or call 1-888-534-6437.
IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Welcome Center open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
BFW OUTDOOR POOL
- Where: BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Avenue.
- Open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, call (715) 723-0051.
COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS
- Where: 505 W. Grand Ave.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Cost is $10/adult, $1/child (12 and under). For more information, call (715) 723-7181.