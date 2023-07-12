Ray Andress, 94, was honored July 5 by the Quilts of Valor Foundation for his military service during the Korean War. Ray sat next to his wife Pat, 89, while receiving the quilt that featured red, white and blue and bald eagles.

The day the quilt was presented to Ray also happened to be the wedding anniversary of Ray and his wife Pat, making it a dual celebration. The Chippewa Falls couple has been married for 65 years.

“We were planning an anniversary party and we just thought it was going to be convenient to present the quilt at the same time,” said Cambridge Senior Living registered nurse Sue Yetter.

Yetter has helped take care of the Andress couple for the last eight months. She said she spends about four days a week with the pair.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege,” she said. “Ray's health is failing quickly and Pat has dementia but they still know each other and their daughter and myself. Today is about his military service and their marriage.”

Yetter nominated Ray to the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Quilts of Valor are handmade or machine-stitched quilts awarded to an active duty service member or veteran who has been touched by war.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has no paid staff, Wisconsin volunteer for Quilts of Valor Foundation Kathy Krug said. Still, the organization has given away more than 350,000 quilts as of May, she said.

“The people that make these quilts are people that do it on their own just because they want to serve our veterans (and) make them feel wonderful for the jobs that they've done,” Krug said. “So they’ve volunteered their time and money that it costs to buy the material and spend the time to make these quilts.”

Krug said 10,000 volunteers work on the project for American veterans.

In addition, “600 groups of quilters in the USA, for Quilts of Valor have gone to war-torn areas. The quilts have been carried by medics, presented on aircraft carriers and on foreign soil,” Krug said.

According to family members, Ray, who was unable to speak during his Quilts of Valor and anniversary celebration, was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and became a paratrooper as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed out of what is formerly known as Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Fort Bragg Army base was renamed Fort Liberty on July 3.

The Army's 82nd Airborne Division is an elite division specializing in forcible entry operations.

After his military service in the Korean War, Ray returned to Chippewa Falls and took a position at the Railway Express Agency, an American company that at one time operated the nation's largest ground and air express services, transporting parcels, money and goods, with pickup and delivery across the nation.

Ray is quoted by multiple friends and family members, as saying that he only missed five days of work during his 25-year career with the railway.

Ray met his wife Pat while Ray was a driver for the Railway Express Agency. Family members say he delivered packages to a dress shop in Chippewa Falls where Pat’s friend worked. Apparently, this friend set the duo up on a date.

When asked what impressed her about Ray when she first met him, Pat remarked, “his jump stories,” referencing the Army training he had as a paratrooper.

Pat described Ray with just the word, “handsome,” when asked to speak about her husband at their anniversary party.

Ray and Pat were married on July 5, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, where they remained longtime members.

The couple recently sold their house on Terrill Street in Chippewa Falls. Though the pair now lives together at Cambridge Senior Living’s memory care unit in Eau Claire, the family is Chippewa Falls through and through, their daughter Mary Rouleau said.

Mary and her brother Steve both graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in the 1980s.

“Our whole family were all Chi-Hi graduates,” she said. “My parents have been in, pretty much, Chippewa their whole lives.”

Pat graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1952 and Ray graduated in 1948, she said.

For Mary, her aging parents are a treasure trove of information. She said she’s worked hard to get their accounts down on paper as Ray and Pat grow older.

“Ask these questions before it’s too late,” she said.

On their 65th wedding anniversary Ray and Pat shared a Leinenkugel’s Light beer, each having half of the bottle. The couple has made it part of their life. They’ve had this daily routine for decades, their daughter and caretakers report.

IN PHOTOS: Pat and Ray Andress Pat and Ray Wedding steps Ray Adress Quilt of Valor Ray and Pat Pat and Ray