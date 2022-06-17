REACH Inc. adds hybrid wheelchair accessible van

REACH, Inc. has announced the new addition of a hybrid wheelchair accessible van to the organization’s van fleet.

The 2022 Hybrid Toyota Sienna will be used for the organization’s Adult Day Services program to provide opportunities for community engagement activities throughout the Chippewa Valley.

"REACH prides itself on providing community-based experiences for our participants. This wheelchair accessible van allows us to access the greater Chippewa Valley and all it has to offer,” said REACH, Inc. CEO Anne Woolever. “We are able to explore, connect with others and volunteer. This enriches lives and promotes a sense of community for each individual.”

The organization was able to purchase the $65,408 vehicle through the support of community partners and donations. REACH was granted $60,000 from the Pablo Foundation in January 2022 to help with the purchase, as well as $5,000 from the Ken Vance Foundation Fund through the Eau Claire Community Foundation in February 2022. The remaining cost was covered through donations from community members and supporters.

Of Pablo Foundation’s grant, its Executive Director states, “This has been a great opportunity for us to support individuals from varying abilities, but to do so in an environmentally sustainable way. We know all-electric wheelchair accessible vehicles are not an option at the moment, and we appreciate REACH’s leadership in researching and taking additional steps to outfit a hybrid vehicle to be wheelchair accessible.”

The van fleet upgrades are part of REACH’s Wheels and Meals fundraiser, a $250,000 campaign to update the organization’s van fleet and renovate the kitchen at Hand in Hand, REACH’s inclusive childcare facility. With some vans being more than 20 years old with over 500,000 miles, new and upgraded vans are critical to safely and reliably transport the individuals REACH serves.

"We are thrilled that ECCF could assist with closing the funding gap through the Ken Vance Foundation Fund,” said Sue Bornick, Executive Director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation. “ECCF recently established a new grant cycle to increase inclusion initiatives for people with disabilities, and we’re especially honored to support REACH in this important work.”

The hybrid van was purchased in May from MobilityWorks and is REACH’s first hybrid vehicle. The organization also recently purchased a 2019 Dodge Caravan in May from Prestige Auto Corporation to transport children to and from daycare and community activities at Hand in Hand through the Wheels and Meals fundraising campaign.

