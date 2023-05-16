Five families welcomed little ones on Mother’s Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, a hospital record.

Jenny Eckhart, a registered nurse in the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center, said in her more than 20 years of helping babies come into the world at the hospital, the 2023 Mother’s Day was extra joyful.

“You could feel the positive energy throughout the Women and Infants Center, especially as the day went on because one or two babies is special on Mother’s Day," Eckhart said. "But when we delivered babies three, four and five, it was just wonderful.”

The first baby was born at 6:40 a.m., and the last to arrive on Mother’s Day was at 10:52 p.m., the hospital reported.

The Women and Infants Center was also recently named "Best Birthing Center" by readers of Volume One magazine in Eau Claire, a distinction Eckhart said is appreciated.

“We are honored to have received this title because it proves the Chippewa Valley recognizes our efforts to make the birth experience wonderful for families,” Eckhart said. “We know it’s important for families to receive expert care from remarkably trained nurses, midwives and doctors who care deeply about supporting a familiy's wishes through the entire birth process.”

HSHS providers and staff have gone through extensive training to become nationally certified by the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative. As Chippewa Valley’s only baby-friendly hospital, inside the maternity suites at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, locals receive care by the area’s baby experts.

The hospital also offers labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum room suites where a mom’s labor, deliver and recover post-partum all in the same room. To learn more about the options available at the Women and Infants Center, call (715) 717-4156.

To schedule a private tour of the Women and Infants Center, call (715) 717-7666 or email momprograminfo@hshs.org.