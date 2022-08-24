Referendum proposes adding funds for first responders in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls hopes to add new EMS and Police staff and raise pay for first responders, after a November vote on a public safety referendum.

The Chippewa Falls City Council passed a resolution at its August meeting to pursue a $1.2 million referendum in the November 8, 2022 election. If the referendum passes then the city could hire additional public safety employees plus increase Police and Fire & Emergency Services Departments’ wages and benefits.

Chippewa Falls is facing an issue many municipalities are dealing with right now; the inability to afford staff to provide adequate services to residents.

“The population is steadily rising while state aid continues to decrease,” said Mayor Greg Hoffman. “Without proper funding for these essential services, response times could suffer.”

According to the US Census, the population in Chippewa Falls has grown 8.6% over the past ten years and will continue to rise. Chippewa Falls hopes to be able to provide services to residents despite state funding levels being cut or remaining stagnant.

Fire and EMS Department

The Fire/EMS Department has reported a 500% increase in calls since it began operations in 1990, without hiring any additional staff.

The Fire/EMS service earns the lowest wages of all nearby municipalities even though they are licensed to provide the state’s highest level of critical care.

Police Department

The Chippewa Falls Police Department (CFPD) has felt similar growing pains. CFPD has dealt with a 400% rise in drug-related offenses and substance abuse since 2017.

Crime statistics from www.city-data.com support those claims, showing Chippewa Falls frequency of violent crime went up nearly 70% from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile CFPD officers earn $2 less per hour, on average, than nearby cities that are less than half the size of Chippewa Falls.

Both Departments offer wages less than nearby municipalities, including those with populations half the size.

What is being considered?

Current public safety funding is insufficient to meet the needs of the community. Providing funding for these departments would reduce City departmental budgets, causing reductions to essential non-public safety services.

The 2022 referendum will support the Fire/EMS Department and Police Department by adding additional staffing and providing competitive compensation.

The proposal calls for the addition of one full-time Power Shift Officer position, and three fire/EMS positions to meet increasing call volume and maintain quick response times.

The referendum also aims to increase police and fire/EMS wages to retain and attract qualified employees.

Want to know more?

The City of Chippewa Falls invites residents to attend a community meeting to learn more about the proposed referendum scope, benefits, and estimated costs. Consider attending one of these meetings to be held on:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:30PM – Chippewa Falls City Hall

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:30PM – Chippewa Falls City Hall

Both meetings will have the option to attend virtually. A link will be provided here prior to the meetings.

Residents can find additional information regarding the referendum on the City’s website at www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/referendum.