Region's COVID-19 deaths jump in October

Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
BARRON — Barron County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in October, their first new fatalities in a few months, said Public Health Director Laura Sauve. She was saddened that new deaths are still occurring there.
“We really, truly believe most of those COVID deaths are now avoidable,” Sauve said Tuesday. “We aren’t seeing people access these treatments like they should. We shouldn’t have people dying from this anymore.”
Sauve said her office still has vaccination clinics every Friday that are free and open to the public.
“If you are over 50, you can have had five shots, and if you are under 50, you can have four,” Sauve said. “And don’t be afraid to wear a mask indoors, especially if you are at high risk.”
The vaccinations are working, she added, pointing to some elderly people who got sick but made a full recovery.
“We are seeing good outcomes with people who are up to date and had boosters,” she said.
COVID-19 deaths last month reached the highest level across western Wisconsin since March, according to the Department of Health Services.
Among 12 counties in the region, 20 new virus-related deaths were reported, DHS data shows. Eau Claire County reported six new deaths, Barron County had four, Trempealeau County had three, Chippewa, Dunn and St. Croix counties had two each, and Rusk County had one, the state agency reports. Across the 12 counties, 1,120 residents have now died from virus-related symptoms.
The 20 deaths across the region are up from eight in September, nine in August, and six in July. It is a notable increase in deaths reported, but still below the 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March. There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020. In October 2021, 45 area virus-related deaths were reported.
COVID-19 deaths also increased statewide. DHS reported 163 new virus-related deaths in October, up from 141 in September, and also up from 129 in August and 88 in July. The state now reports 13,662 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The state’s Department of Health Services shows 65.6% of all Wisconsin residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose; that is up 0.1% since Oct. 1.
COVID-19 deaths, by county
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin, as of Tuesday
(Number in parenthesis is increase since Oct. 1)
12-county total: 1,120 deaths (+20)
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Several respiratory illnesses in children are circulating, and more children are going to the hospital for them.
Several respiratory illnesses in children are circulating, and more children are going to the hospital for them.
COVID isn't the main issue on people's minds these days. It appears that this has changed, as inflation becomes the new number one issue.
Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest
Pure Water Days 1
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 2
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 3
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 4
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 5
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 6
Local kids get a chance to meet the Chi-Hi mascot Saturday at the 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 7
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's Pure Water Days Parade.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 8
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 9
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 10
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 11
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 12
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 13
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 14
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 15
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 16
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 17
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Pure Water Days 18
Performers, officials, students and various local dogs, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 19
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 20
Performers, officials, students and, yes, even a buffalo, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 21
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 22
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 23
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 24
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 25
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 26
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 27
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 28
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 29
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 30
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 31
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 32
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 33
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 34
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 35
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 36
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 37
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 38
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 39
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards the Cruise In Car Show took over the main drag in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 40
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 41
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 42
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 43
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!