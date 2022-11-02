Region's COVID-19 deaths jump in October

BARRON — Barron County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in October, their first new fatalities in a few months, said Public Health Director Laura Sauve. She was saddened that new deaths are still occurring there.

“We really, truly believe most of those COVID deaths are now avoidable,” Sauve said Tuesday. “We aren’t seeing people access these treatments like they should. We shouldn’t have people dying from this anymore.”

Sauve said her office still has vaccination clinics every Friday that are free and open to the public.

“If you are over 50, you can have had five shots, and if you are under 50, you can have four,” Sauve said. “And don’t be afraid to wear a mask indoors, especially if you are at high risk.”

The vaccinations are working, she added, pointing to some elderly people who got sick but made a full recovery.

“We are seeing good outcomes with people who are up to date and had boosters,” she said.

COVID-19 deaths last month reached the highest level across western Wisconsin since March, according to the Department of Health Services.

Among 12 counties in the region, 20 new virus-related deaths were reported, DHS data shows. Eau Claire County reported six new deaths, Barron County had four, Trempealeau County had three, Chippewa, Dunn and St. Croix counties had two each, and Rusk County had one, the state agency reports. Across the 12 counties, 1,120 residents have now died from virus-related symptoms.

The 20 deaths across the region are up from eight in September, nine in August, and six in July. It is a notable increase in deaths reported, but still below the 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March. There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020. In October 2021, 45 area virus-related deaths were reported.

COVID-19 deaths also increased statewide. DHS reported 163 new virus-related deaths in October, up from 141 in September, and also up from 129 in August and 88 in July. The state now reports 13,662 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The state’s Department of Health Services shows 65.6% of all Wisconsin residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose; that is up 0.1% since Oct. 1.

COVID-19 deaths in region, by month October 2022: 20 September 2022: 8 August 2022: 9 July 2022: 6 June 2022: 8 May 2022: 11 April 2022: 10 March 2022: 34 February 2022: 58 January 2022: 75 December 2021: 115 November 2021: 62 October 2021: 45

COVID-19 deaths, by county

COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin, as of Tuesday

(Number in parenthesis is increase since Oct. 1)

Barron: 146 (+4)

Buffalo: 12

Chippewa: 192 (+2)

Clark: 119

Dunn: 78 (+2)

Eau Claire: 182 (+6)

Jackson: 41

Pepin: 19

Pierce: 67

Rusk: 61 (+1)

St. Croix: 138 (+2)

Trempealeau: 65 (+3)

12-county total: 1,120 deaths (+20)

STATE: 13,662 (+163)

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services