 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Summerfield begins fourth term

  • 0
Rep. Rob Summerfield

Rep. Rob Summerfield begins his fourth term.

Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) was sworn in for his fourth term in the State Assembly Tuesday.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Madison for another term,” Summerfield said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to represent the residents of the 67th Assembly District.”

Summerfield was recently elected to the position of Majority Caucus Chair by his Assembly Republican colleagues for the new session. He was also named Vice-Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Energy & Utilities and will be serving on the Assembly committees on Assembly Organization, Colleges & Universities, Housing & Real Estate, Rules, State Affairs, Tourism, Veterans & Military Affairs, and Health, Aging & Long-Term Care.

“This opportunity to be a voice for the Chippewa Valley down in Madison is truly an honor. I am looking forward continuing to meet with constituents of the 67th Assembly District and working hard to advance strong policies that support our area and the state as a whole.”

People are also reading…

As always, Summerfield would like to encourage his constituents to reach out to his office with any state-related questions or concerns. His office can be reached at (608) 266-1194 or at Rep.Summerfield@legis.wisconsin.gov.

The 67th Assembly District includes portions of Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties.

On January 3, 2023, Wisconsin State Officers and Legislators were sworn into office at the State Capitol. Constitutional offices swore in Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Treasurer-elect John Lieber and Secretary of State Doug La Follette. For the 106th session of the State Legislature, the Senate swore in seven new members: five Republicans and two Democrats, and the Assembly swore in 24 new members: 16 Republicans and eight Democrats.

Watch full programs:

-State Officers Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-inauguration-ceremony-for-state-officers

-State Senate Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-wisconsin-state-senate-inauguration-ceremony

-State Assembly Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-wisconsin-state-assembly-inauguration-ceremony

#wisconsineye #wisconsin #wipolitics #politics
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stanley man sentenced in child porn case

Stanley man sentenced in child porn case

A Stanley man convicted of possessing child pornography that he uploaded images to a Facebook page was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and he must register as a sex offender.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News