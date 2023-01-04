Rep. Summerfield begins fourth term

Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) was sworn in for his fourth term in the State Assembly Tuesday.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Madison for another term,” Summerfield said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to represent the residents of the 67th Assembly District.”

Summerfield was recently elected to the position of Majority Caucus Chair by his Assembly Republican colleagues for the new session. He was also named Vice-Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Energy & Utilities and will be serving on the Assembly committees on Assembly Organization, Colleges & Universities, Housing & Real Estate, Rules, State Affairs, Tourism, Veterans & Military Affairs, and Health, Aging & Long-Term Care.

“This opportunity to be a voice for the Chippewa Valley down in Madison is truly an honor. I am looking forward continuing to meet with constituents of the 67th Assembly District and working hard to advance strong policies that support our area and the state as a whole.”

As always, Summerfield would like to encourage his constituents to reach out to his office with any state-related questions or concerns. His office can be reached at (608) 266-1194 or at Rep.Summerfield@legis.wisconsin.gov.

The 67th Assembly District includes portions of Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties.

IN PHOTOS: Chamber of Commerce Allyson Wisniewski Allyson Wisniewski, Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting 1 Phit Shed Chamber award Downtown Chippewa ribbon cutting Chamber golf outing On the golf course Chamber event