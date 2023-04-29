People often talk about serving God and country, but few get the opportunity — or have the training — to take that service as far as Rice Lake’s Peter Muschinske.

Muschinske works as a U.S. Navy chaplain and is expected to be appointed a Navy rear admiral later this year.

Navy Capt. Muschinske has been nominated for appointment to the grade of rear admiral, according to the Secretary of the Navy and Chief of Naval Operations. Muschinske currently serves as deputy region chaplain, Navy Region Hawaii Regional Operations Center.

Muschinske is among people 14 nominated by President Joe Biden in a flag officer announcement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who are awaiting confirmation by the Senate Armed Services Committee and approval by the the U.S. Senate.

Muschinske is a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He has served twice as interim pastor at Bethany Lutheran of Rice Lake and at Living Water Church of Cameron, among other locations.

Growing up with a father who is a World War II veteran and a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force, Muschinske is no stranger to the military or the church.

He said his job is to live bi-vocationally; he gets to be a sailor and a clergy person. That presents its own challenges, he said.

While active duty sailors bear the brunt of long deployments, Muschinske said even in the Navy Reserves he’s spent 70% of his Navy duty time away from home.

Becoming a military chaplain or religious program specialist means helping sailors through moments of crisis, counseling them when they are faced with difficult decisions and providing comfort and encouragement to their families. In his role as a Navy chaplain, Muschinske has built close relationships with sailors while providing them with spiritual guidance. It’s a part of his service to God and country.

“When I came back from Iraq, you heard a lot of, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and I continue to say there are myriad forms of service that are legitimate that I hope ultimately are working to further the common good, or the civil discourse,” Muschinske said. “This is one way to serve and it’s one way for me to exercise my citizenship on a national level.”

Religious jobs in the Navy create a sacred space for sailors of all religions to exercise their faith and build community.

“We have a Chaplain Corps because of the religious clauses of the First Amendment. We don’t have an established state religion or national religion in this country. But even though no one dictates what your religion will be, everyone has a right to exercise their faith. So the Chaplain Corps serves to ensure that service members to the fullest extent possible, can exercise, can practice, can live out their faith in the most beneficial way for them and for their families,” he said.

As part of his chaplain duties, Muschinske helps sailors of various faiths get what they need to exercise their religion. That might include kosher foods, prayer time and time off on high holy days for each person’s specific religion or spiritual practice. Muschinske said his job is to help nurture the whole person in body, heart and soul.

History of service

Muschinske graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1980 before heading to Barron County University, which is now called UW-Eau Claire at Barron County. He earned an associate’s degree before heading to UW-Eau Claire for a double major.

Muschinske got married and joined the Navy in 1990. Then he earned the requisite master’s degree at Luther Seminary in St. Paul to become a religious leader in his faith tradition, Muschinske said.

His first congregation was in Dodgeville in southern Wisconsin. Dodgeville is also where his first child was born. After becoming a chaplain, he said he wanted a new challenge, so he moved to southern California, where he had his second child.

After his time in California, Muschinske moved back to Wisconsin, where he spent seven years in Marshfield and had his third child.

He was mobilized to serve in Iraq in 2006 and deployed with the Seabees, then headquartered at Fort McCoy.

After he returned from Iraq, he became active duty to begin his work with Navy Recruiting Command.

The Navy moved him and family to St. Louis, where he spent 13 years, he said.

Muschinske’s recruiting work took him to numerous divinity schools. For years, he recruited chaplains and chaplain candidates from various faith traditions.

While in St. Louis, he also served students from Washington and St. Louis universities with Lutheran Campus Ministry and was mobilized to New Orleans to supervise chaplains and religious program specialists serving with Marines.

One of the components of being a military chaplain Muschinske said he particularly enjoys is counseling service members. He said congregation work is more worship-oriented and filled with more like-minded individuals.

But when he works as a Navy chaplain, he gets to interact with those who may come from different faith backgrounds or have no faith background at all. That’s challenging and appealing, he said.

“It just so happens that most military chaplains do a lot of counseling,” he said. “My denomination, which tends to have a pretty open view, I would say a pretty big view of God, can be very inclusive and welcoming of people who are quite different, who think about the world differently or who have vastly different understandings of God.”

During the pandemic, Muschinske and his family moved back to Wisconsin.

“I’m literally on the farm that I mostly grew up on,” he said.

Muschinske said though he was getting ready to retire before he was nominated for rear admiral, he finds the position to be an honor and privilege.

If confirmed by the Senate for the position of rear admiral, Muschinske will take several training courses with the admiral select “class” in preparation for his new role, a 3-year tour as deputy chief of chaplains for Reserve matters, which means he’ll be responsible for the health and vitality of the Reserve Component Chaplain Corps.

“Presumably by the middle of summer, I’ll be really ramping up to start in the new job,” he said.