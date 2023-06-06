More than 300 area riders participated Saturday in the annual Ridin’ for a Reason motorcycle event to raise awareness and funds to support the fight against breast cancer in the Chippewa Valley.

It was a day that honored those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer while raising money to help pay for the mobile mammogram program run by Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The 16th annual event began at Loopy’s Grill and Saloon in Chippewa Falls and traveled along the countryside of western Wisconsin, with stops at Menomonie’s Cubby’s, Downsville’s Timber Inn, Durand’s Corral Bar and Riverside Grill and Mondovi’s Hide-A-While Bar before the bikers headed back to Loopy’s.

The event has raised more than $219,000 over the years to help support Marshfield’s mobile mammography program, a service that brings state-of-the-art mammography screenings to women in rural communities across the northern half of Wisconsin. About 7,000 women in rural Wisconsin were served by the mobile mammograms in 2023, the clinic reports. Of those, 45 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 from the mobile mammograms.

For William “Loopy” Kleich, the event is personal. He lost his wife, Lori, to breast cancer in 2017. Now he leads the ride every year — but not before letting two balloons go from a bike. The balloons honor a wife and friend who ultimately died from cancer.

“I had a group of friends who came to me looking for a sponsor to do the event. And of course, I jumped on board right away because of the cause,” said Kleich. “And now we start and end the event at Loopy’s every year, and I have the honor and privilege of leading that ride every year to honor my wife.”

Kleich said he and his wife rode motorcycles together and he misses that time, with her by his side. He said his biggest fear is people will forget who his wife was.

“She was just an incredible lady,” he said.

Lori was from Cadott, and the pair met when Kleich was manager of The View on Lake Wissota.

In 2012, Lori was diagnosed with breast cancer. Kleich said medical professionals only gave her weeks to live, but she survived another five years.

He said her cancer was misdiagnosed for about six months because someone read her mammogram wrong, and that’s part of the reason he wants to help lead the charge in the fight against breast cancer.

The cancer was devastating to the pair, and Kleich still has a hard time talking about the loss of his spouse.

“In some ways, it brought us a lot closer,” he said. “I never saw anybody fight so hard in my life. But everything I have is because of her.”

Marshfield Clinic Health System gift officer Brooke Petska said the main focus of the Ridin’ for a Reason event is to raise funds for the mobile mammography program, which provides mammograms to women all across the state, specifically in rural areas where they might not have access to a mammography unit nor the transportation necessary to get to a medical provider for the service.

“Really this unit is there to provide access to women who might not otherwise have access to a mammogram,” Petska said.

Nearly 25 years ago, Marshfield Clinic recognized women living in rural areas were not getting screened for breast cancer at the same rate as women living closer to urban areas, so it developed the first mammography unit on a mobile platform in Wisconsin to help address this disparity in rural communities.

Today, Marshfield’s mobile mammography service has three mobile mammography units providing service year-round across the state.

“Breast cancer deaths have been cut nearly in half over the last 20 years. We know early detection is key. The mobile mammography program has had a tremendous impact for rural Wisconsin women, and this has only been possible because of support from groups like Ridin’ for a Reason,” Petska said.

Petska said she thinks everyone is touched by breast cancer.

“We all have family members or friends or co-workers or neighbors that have been directly impacted by breast cancer. And so this event matters and has an impact because it touches everybody,” she said. “I mean, somebody could walk by you on the street right now that you don’t know and you don’t know their story, but there’s a really good chance that either they’ve personally been impacted by it or they have someone in their life that’s been impacted by it.”

Ridin’ for a Reason event organizer Mike Keil said the event is incredible.

“Nothing raises awareness for breast cancer like 300 motorcycles, many wearing pink in honor of a wife, sister or mother of another loved one who has fought breast cancer, thundering through the Chippewa Valley,” he said. “Breast cancer touches nearly everyone in some way, and we get together every year to have a little fun doing something we love and raise money for a cause that we know will ultimately benefit someone we love.”

Kiel said that Ridin’ for a Reason has had people come to the ride and saw how easy it was to take advantage of the mobile mammography.

“They took advantage of it, stuff was found and they were taken care of very, very early with great prognosis. So when you touch lives like that and have fun doing the thing you like to do the best, it’s a great fit,” he said.

Kleich said he rides to honor his wife but also to get the word out that these services exist. The mobile unit will go to farmland in Amish country, workplaces, factories and just about anywhere rural.

“I mean, get the mammograms, go do your Pap smears, all the things that need to get done to check this out because early detection is really the key, and I can’t stress that enough,” Kleich said. “We’ve had people that have gone on the ride and because of the ride have gone in and had tests and detected cancer and they ride with us every year now and tell their story.”

“I’m just honored that I get to be part of it. And I get to honor my wife every year,” he said.

