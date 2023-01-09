 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Country Co-op supports school initiative

Bruce Mlsna and Jeanna Burgan

Bruce Mlsna and Jeanna Burgan

Bruce Mlsna, general manager of River Country Co-op, presented a $2,500 check on behalf of the CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant to Jeanna Burgan, Agriscience Instructor and FFA Advisor of Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

The funds will support the purchase and installation of a new controlled shade curtain which will maintain proper lighting and temperatures for plant growth within the greenhouse.

“We’re proud to support this project and the communities in which we serve.” says Mlsna.

