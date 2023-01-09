River Country Co-op supports school initiative

Bruce Mlsna, general manager of River Country Co-op, presented a $2,500 check on behalf of the CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant to Jeanna Burgan, Agriscience Instructor and FFA Advisor of Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
The funds will support the purchase and installation of a new controlled shade curtain which will maintain proper lighting and temperatures for plant growth within the greenhouse.
“We’re proud to support this project and the communities in which we serve.” says Mlsna.
IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys basketball bests Eau Claire North 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Gayle Klitzke, 72, of Chippewa Falls keeps busy with volunteer work. She’s the President of the Hope Village board of directors and the team leader of Hope Village's Mentor Team. She’s a long time member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. And she’s regularly involved with the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition and its many outreach activities.