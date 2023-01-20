Rock Fest 2023 announces lineup: Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack to headline (copy)

CADOTT, Wis. — The largest 3-day rock music and camping event in the U.S. has announced next summer’s lineup.

Rock Fest 2023 will feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack July 13-15 in Cadott. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse will also perform alongside 75+ bands over the course of the 3-day festival.

Rock Fest 2022 was record-breaking with the highest ever attendance in the event’s nearly 30-year history. It was also the largest turnout in general for parent company Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, beating out attendance of any year of sister festival, Country Fest.

“We really focus on making each year better than the last,” festival promoter Wade Asher said. “Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And that is pretty tough to do when we’ve been doing this for 29 years. As always, we’re keeping busy in the offseason working to improve the fan experience in many ways, including both new and improved infrastructure for 2023. We can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Pantera is one of the many national groups to step on a Rock Fest stage for the first time. The metal legends will perform one of their first US shows after a 21-year hiatus on July 13.

3 days, 5 stages,

75+ bandsScheduled Thursday, July 13: Pantera, Ice Cube, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Jinjer, Orianthi, Suicide Silence and more.

Scheduled Friday, July 14: Slipknot, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Mushroomhead, Cherry Bombs and more.

Scheduled Saturday, July 15: Godsmack, Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Everclear, Gwar, Dorothy, 10 Years and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, July 12: Bonus Bash exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome and more.

Single Day General Admission and individual artist Pit Passes are on sale now. The following ticket options are already SOLD OUT: VIP, Reserved Lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, 3-day Nicolet Law Pit Passes, Electric Camping and VIP Camping. Three-day general admission is $149 and general camping for the entire weekend on one of the festival’s 7,500 campsites is $150.

For ticket details and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.

