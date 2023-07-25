The Office of the Commissioner of Railroads for the State of Wisconsin is investigating safety concerns at multiple railway crossings in the town of Lafayette in Chippewa County.

According to the commissioner’s office, questions have been raised about the adequacy of warning devices on the Wisconsin Central Ltd. tracks at 163rd, 167th and 171st streets. Officials are considering whether the 167th Street crossing should be closed.

Rail officials say the rail line has two daily trains on its tracks that cross the streets at 40 mph.

Issues that have been raised in the investigation include inadequate maintenance, brush clearing and track visibility as well as railway stop sign visibility.

The Chairman of the Board for the town of Lafayette Dave Staber said he and one of the investigators “kind of got into a little bit of a shouting match back and forth as to who had control over what.”

“She said, ‘Well, I’m going to open the investigation’ and I said, ‘You know, we brush that every year. We make sure it’s clear,’” Staber said. “We just got off on the wrong foot so eventually she opened this investigation.”

Staber said he was told a complaint was filed earlier in the year about one of the three crossings.

“An investigator come up here and did a spot check and found a couple of infractions that we’ve addressed,” he said. “(At) 171 Street they want to us to go back 330 feet on the north side but 330 feet back, I’m standing in the lake. On the south side, I’m standing on Highway J.”

Staber said concerns over the 167th Street crossing have been taken care of with brush removal.

“Somebody’s lilac bushes were removed, much to the wife’s dismay,” he said.

Staber said he believes regulators have tried to make assessments from aerial photos instead of in-person examination.

“You can’t see enough in aerial photos to see where it’s clear or not,” Staber said.

Policy Analyst for the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads Heather Graves said she could not discuss the merits of the case, but said it was part of a routine investigation.

The office is in charge of 4,200 public railway crossings throughout the state which are overseen by two safety investigators, she said.

163rd Street

While reviewing conditions at 163rd Street, state investigators noted the crossbuck assembly and stop sign for southbound traffic was obscured by trees and brush located in the town’s highway right of way, and the view of the crossing was restricted due to trees and brush in the town’s right of way for northbound traffic, the investigation’s documents read.

Staber said July 20 the issues had been resolved and the commission had been notified.

167th Street

The 167th Street crossing is being investigated for potential closure. While reviewing 167th Street, state investigators noted limited approach distances for southbound vehicles due to a curve in the roadway, along with tree branches and brush in the highway right of way and on town and Xcel Energy property to the northwest of the crossing.

“We are looking to investigate the closure of that crossing,” Graves said. “We’ll send an investigator out to do an investigation and that person will come back to the office and make a recommendation for whether any improvements are needed or if that crossing should be closed. If the recommendation is that the crossing should be closed then we’ll hold a public hearing on that matter.”

Records indicate the commission office is reviewing a number of crashes that have occurred at the 167th Street crossing. Crossings with train speeds of 40 mph and over have a disproportionate number of fatalities, the commissioner’s office reports. Since 1988, there have been four crashes resulting in two injuries and one fatality at 167th Street. The crashes occurred in 1988, 1989, 1996 and 2002.

The crossing is owned by the railroad with a township road on both sides. Xcel Energy owns the property underneath it and the township has an easement agreement with Xcel Energy for the property.

Staber said the town has cleared brush on the south side of that road. If a driver stops at Highway J and looks north they can see the crossbuck stop sign unless people have their garbage cans out there for a collection date, Staber said.

Once Xcel completes its two-year road rebuild project, Staber said drivers will have plenty of visibility.

“Because it’s going to be raised wide with more guardrails put in and a lot safer than it is now,” he said.

171st Street

On May 17, an inspector from the commission office conducted a site visit at the 171st Street crossing and found incorrectly placed advanced warning signs and trees and brush in the highway right of way. The town was contacted June 9 regarding incorrectly placed advance warning signs and the concern related to the use of stop signs, restricted corners and clearing sight distances at the crossing. The town responded June 15 stating the advance warning signs had been removed.

Communications between the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads for the State of Wisconsin and town of Lafayette explain why brush clearing was needed at all three crossings.

“The town then requested that office staff travel to the crossings to show town staff its right of way. It is unclear why the town is unable to determine its own right of way,” investigation documents state.

The town initially disagreed that any brush or trees needed to be removed at the 171st Street crossing, according to railway commission documents, but on June 21 stated it will clear brush from the highway right of way.

“The town stated that the ‘tree bases’ were outside of its right of way. Tree base location does not alleviate the town’s responsibility of keeping the public safe by clearing its highway right of way of tree branches and brush,” investigation documents state. “The town has not provided rationale as to why it cannot keep its highway right of way clear at railroad crossings on roadways under its jurisdiction.”