SAWDUST STORIES: Chippewa’s 'Queen of the Beatniks'

One of Woody Allen’s most famous film characters was an aspiring singer from Chippewa Falls, loosely based on his one-time girlfriend, Judy Henske.

I watched “Annie Hall” at McDonell Central Catholic High School, Judy’s alma mater. Our English teacher recorded this 1977 Best Picture winner from TV to show us in 1984. At 16, I was thrilled our town was even mentioned in a movie, no matter how it was depicted: a Podunk place from which creatives had no choice but to escape.

Being tied to “Annie Hall” dogged Judy. In a 2000 interview she said, “Annie Hall was an amalgam of maybe three different people. ... Let’s move on from Woody.” This last comment is something anyone would want to make about an ex. Imagine if there were a real-life Jack Dawson constantly asked to offer his thoughts on the Lake Wissota error in “Titanic.” Now imagine he’s a famous singer in his own right.

This is not the story of how a Chippewa girl became Annie Hall. Much more interesting is how Judy Henske became “Queen of the Beatniks” — a title given to her by musician and record producer Jack Nitzsche, who worked with talents such as The Rolling Stones and Sonny Bono. In the early 1960s, Judy sang in Greenwich Village coffeehouses where a stew of artists and poets hung out. This Beat Generation rejected consumerism and embraced free thought, like the bold and bawdy 6-foot-tall rising star they came to see.

Judy signed with Electra Records in 1963 when she was 26 years old. That same year she was lauded in “Time” magazine and “Newsweek.” One reviewer wrote, “Standing head and shoulders above the new contenders is ... a six-foot hollyhock who is blooming with talent. ... praiseworthy for her singing of blues, folk ballads and popular songs as well as for her freely improvised patter.”

For Judy’s first album, her songwriting partner Shel Silverstein opened the liner notes with this: “Every time I see Judy Henske, she sits down and has two glasses of beer and tells me that what I should really do is marry her and we should go back and live quietly in Wisconsin where we really belong.” Anyone who heard her even once recognized she belonged on stage.

One local resident recently wrote me about watching Judy on “The Tonight Show.” When Johnny Carson asked just where she was from in Wisconsin, she replied, “Near Bloomer.” The audience howled as Judy knew they would. She later described her trip west: “I came into L.A. with a duck hunting jacket ... and one pair of jeans to my name. And some sandals. I was a real Beatnik.”

Before she became “queen,” she sang in the choir at Notre Dame church. A nun once put a hymnal on Judy’s chest and stood on it to help her develop “vocal power.” When you hear her wailing rendition of “Wade in the Water” or “High Flying Bird” you can feel the power of her voice. Fellow choir-girl Diane (Sullivan) Fjelstad told me, “It was a thrill to see her progress from singing profoundly well in choir to becoming a famous folk singer.” That McDonell nun impacted not just Judy but those who came after her — Cher, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, perhaps even Amy Winehouse — who likely modeled their delivery on Chippewa’s most famous singer. Judy told a reporter, “I was a beltin’ person. I was belting all the time. I had a harder edge to what I was doing.”

She released four solo albums in the 1960s, then took a two-decade break to raise her daughter. Judy remained a singer’s singer with a cult following. Musician Lee Sklar called his longtime friend a force of nature. He said, “When you were in a room with her ... just get the hell out of the way cause Judy’s here.” Rock critic Dave Marsh wrote that she was “beyond all categories except ‘legendary’ and ‘great.’”

Judy Henske grew up on the East Hill, raised by her doctor father and Woolen Mill worker mother at 23 High Street. She graduated from McDonell in 1955 and headed to Rosary College in Illinois. After she was expelled for failing theology, and a short stint at UW-Madison, she set off with her ex-boyfriend’s banjo to sang in coffee houses in Chicago and Philadelphia. Sixty years later, she recalled that no woman was singing her specialty, murder ballads — narratives about the lead up and aftermath of gruesome killings — nor was any woman playing banjo in those days.

She later appeared in jazz clubs including the famous Village Gate, where she opened for Lenny Bruce and Woody Allen. Bill Cosby taught her the New York subway system so she could save money on taxis.

Judy never forgot her roots. In 1964, she turned down a recurring role on “The Judy Garland Show” after being asked to do a skit that made fun of Midwestern farmers. She remembered, “I told them this isn’t funny; it doesn’t have anything to do with being from a small town.”

Her last public performance in the Chippewa Valley was in 2013 at the Heyde Center for the Arts — in the building that was her old high school. Same stage, same booming voice in front of a sold-out, adoring crowd. Choir friend Diane recalled, “She was still a down to earth girl from Chippewa Falls.”

In October of 2021, Judy was interviewed on Al Ross’s “Spectrum West” radio show. She told Al she was a “natural Beatnik” who directed her own education. One would guess part spiritual quest, part sexual revolution, part musical innovation.

She sometimes took old time songs and dressed them up with contemporary lyrics, a common practice among folkies influenced by the Beat Generation. Judy claimed that her career was “a flash in the pan,” so she always had the freedom which comes with not being the biggest star. “I got to do anything I ever wanted,” she said.

In her final interview for a Wisconsin audience, she quipped, “I don’t want to talk music; I want to talk about Chippewa.” She pronounced it like the rest of us natives: two syllables.

Judy died six months later at age 85. Her obituary appeared in The New York Times, where a reporter claimed her voice conjured Billie Holiday and foreshadowed Janis Joplin. Judy is buried in Hope Cemetery not far from her childhood home. Condolences came in from all over the world. One of the best is a message to Judy Henske from a hometown fan: “You had everything on a string, and it was a gift to us all.”

