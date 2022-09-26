SAWDUST STORIES: Humble beginnings of Hallie baseball

Summer is officially over. We’re a month past the end of local baseball and a month away from the start of the World Series. Those who love the game will admit that itch to play ball usually starts as kids.

In the spring of 1970, Barry and Mary Nesja, along with a handful of other parents, gathered at the Eagles Club to form Hallie Little League. That first season, the four teams followed National Little League rules, but having fun was always more important. The following year, the Hallie Boys Baseball League didn’t require tryouts; every boy, ages 9 to 12, who wanted to join would get a chance at bat.

Parents contacted merchants to sponsor uniforms. For 30 bucks, local bars, car lots and lumber yards could advertise on the back of a boy’s shirt. Mary recently recalled that even some Eagles Club regulars got involved. She chuckled that a few boys wore shirts sponsored by a husband and wife, “Chick and Jean.”

To make money for the league, parents put on spaghetti feeds at the Eagles Club. The first one resulted in a long line of people waiting for food. Soon these coaches-turned-cooks discovered not just a trick for boiling enough hot water, but a secret sauce recipe known only to Tony Mueller and Jerry Wendt. Barry recalls one afternoon a bolt from a roaster fell into that famous dish.

They didn’t want to throw the food away, so they waited to see who might get the metal surprise. Turns out one of the parents spotted this sauce-covered bolt on her plate, not a paying customer.

Another money-maker was Hallie Youth Days, established in 1974. Early on this festival offered kid and adult ball tournaments, sack races and tug of war, as well as a beer drinking contest with a 6-foot-high trophy. Despite these money sources, Barry makes it clear: “The Eagles Club carried us for years.”

He grew up on what’s now considered Eau Claire’s northside in an area that was Hallie back then. His grandfather sold his farmland to the city to build the airport, and that part of Hallie was annexed to Eau Claire.

Mary was a Chippewa Falls southsider who grew up on Maple Street. Both of them loved ball. Barry coached the boys, and Mary coached Hallie Girls Softball, which began in 1972. Five of their six kids were involved.

Hallie Boys Baseball teams played first at the Eagles Club’s softball field and then eventually parents and kids built a field on Eagles’ land, which was leased to the Town of Hallie. They also fixed up the old ballfield at The Hoot, a dancehall owned by Clark Hughes.

That means these local kids competed on the same turf where 18-year-old Hank Aaron had hit and fielded just 20 years earlier. Aaron signed with the Eau Claire Bears, a Class C farm team of the Milwaukee Braves, and rented a room off Highway J (now OO). He loved pick-up games with other Hallie boys at The Hoot. No one knew back then that Aaron would win Rookie of the Year in 1952. Four years later, Bears catcher Bob Uecker was more interested in dancing at The Hoot than in playing at the ballfield near its parking lot.

The Nesjas are 87 now and still live in Lake Hallie. Mary coached for four years and Barry for 30, from the league’s beginnings until he was 65 years old. That’s three decades of picking boys up and taking them home again, mentoring kids who needed it and some who didn’t. Mary says that when they are out in the community, men still recognize Barry and yell his name.

The couple witnessed Hallie Park’s evolution firsthand. Barry says it was “the result of several years of petitions, heavy persuasion, politicking, and just not giving up.” The current park is billed as a baseball and softball “complex” on 60 acres of land, including seven ballfields with full concessions. Over 800 kids participate in Hallie Boys Baseball and Girls Softball. Everyone still gets to play.

When I visit Barry and Mary, they have photo albums waiting for me on their kitchen table. Barry chronicled all of their coaching years. From one of his recorded memories: “This is the kind of stuff a group of old coaches might sit around and talk about over a few beers.” One story is what he calls the “Frog Incident.” A player’s pet frog got away from him in the dugout and hopped toward the pitcher’s mound. A 9-year-old runner on third was more interested in saving that frog than running home. The umpire called him out for leaving his baseline. Barry says, “Of course a good old-fashioned rhubarb followed, with the ump sticking to his guns.” The frog lover’s team went on to win the game.

Even though fun was at the heart of Hallie Boys Baseball, there was still plenty of competition, especially when up against a certain city to the south. Barry says, “Eau Claire had tryouts and generally considered Hallie to be bush.”

The league had just four teams that season, so Hallie coaches picked the best players to be on two teams for tournament play. Barry captures a memorable moment: “In the bottom of the last inning, Hallie had a one run lead, but Eau Claire had runners on second and third with only one out. ... Our second baseman snapped up the grounder, then threw instantly to first base for out number two. Then the first baseman whirled and fired a strike to our catcher for the tag out at the plate! Hallie wins!”

Recently, a baseball video reminded many of us that good sportsmanship and just plain old human kindness certainly still have a place in youth sports, even Little League tournaments.

During the Southwest Region championship game, Isaiah Jarvis, a batter from Oklahoma, was beaned in the head with a pitch from Texas East’s Kaiden Shelton. The blow caused Isaiah to fall to the ground in pain. The ball knocked off his helmet, but he recovered quickly. As he stood on first base, Isaiah noticed the boy who had thrown the errant pitch was crying with his glove over his face. Isaiah walked over to the mound to embrace the opposing player who had unintentionally struck him. He leaned in close and said something to Kaiden.

An online video of this caring gesture was viewed almost 23 million times. My husband had not seen it; when I describe the scene, we both get teary.

Bruce asks, “What did he say to the other kid?”

A quick search for a follow-up story discloses what Isaiah whispered in Kaiden’s ear. Of course, it’s something any coach or player who loves the game might say: “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.”