Landlord Resource Forum 2 will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Chippewa County Courthouse in Room 03.

Extension Chippewa County will provide resources on rental assistance, Rent Smart education for tenants, case management, weatherization, supportive services, information and referral, HUB and Hope Village references, and utility assistance.

The event is brought to you by the following organizations: Chippewa County Housing Authority, Family Support Center, West Cap, United Way, Great Rivers 2-1-1, L.L. Phillips Career Development Center, Hope Village, The Hub Homeless Services and UW-Madison Extension Chippewa County. Refreshments will be provided.