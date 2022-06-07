Security Financial Bank awards $6,000 in scholarships to area graduates

EAU CLAIRE — Mark Oldenberg, president and CEO of Security Financial Bank, announced that 12 area recent high school graduates each have been awarded a $500 scholarship to be used to further their education.

Each year, SFB awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors. Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations, and community events with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting, or business administration.