Security Financial Bank awards $6,000 in scholarships to area graduates

EAU CLAIRE — Mark Oldenberg, president and CEO of Security Financial Bank, announced that 12 area recent high school graduates each have been awarded a $500 scholarship to be used to further their education.
Recipients include:
- Ellie Benson, a graduate of Altoona High School, will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College.
- Olivia Breidung, a graduate of Durand High School, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Tegan Bryan, a graduate of Durand High School, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Anna Fedie, a graduate of Altoona High School, will attend Iowa State University.
- Johan Harworth, a graduate of River Falls High School, will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls
- Isabel Lebakken, a graduate of Bloomer High School, will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College.
- Brooke Lechleitner, a graduate of Lake Holcombe High School, will attend Central Connecticut State University.
- Ragan Pinnow, a graduate of River Falls High School, will attend Augustana University.
- Summer Rufsholm, a graduate of Black River Falls, will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
- Bowen Rothbauer, a graduate of Bloomer High School, will attend Augsburg University.
- Taylor Stanley, a graduate of Lincoln High School, will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College.
- Christine Zimmer, a graduate of Flambeau High School, will attend Carthage College.
Each year, SFB awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors. Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations, and community events with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting, or business administration.