Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire have provided financial support to the Legacy Community Center in recognition of its focus on wellness, according to a press release.

The release did not state how much support the Legacy Community Center would receive but noted that the funds will help pay for operational expenses as well as an audit.

The Legacy Community Center, located in Chippewa Falls, seeks to meet the nutritional needs of — and provide a safe space for — low-income individuals through listening, advocating and facilitating connection with community partners.

“Contributions allow us to continue our journey to provide warm, nutritious meals and groceries from our food pantry to people experiencing food insecurity,” said Faye Peterson, administrative assistant at Legacy Community Center.

Legacy Community Center offers individuals and families a safe space to share their stories and obtain helpful information regarding various agencies and organizations within the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas.

“We’re a no-questions-asked facility, and anyone who walks through our doors is welcome to learn about helpful resources, eat and socialize with us in a safe and warm environment,” Peterson said. “We believe in every person's right to dignity. If people feel comfortable they will benefit in many ways, not only physically but emotionally as well.”