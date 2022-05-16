Sen. Baldwin to meet on pilot program to privatize Medicare

You may be aware of the efforts to privatize Medicare. Local folks are concerned.

The current concern is a new pilot program called DCE’s where entities such an insurance company or investment firms can become middleman to interact between Medicare and the doctor and between the doctor and his or her patients for their health care. When the public began to become aware of the new pilot program, CMMI changed the name of the program to ACO. Reach without any significant changes to the program.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., will meet with constituents on June 7 via Zoom to hear concerns. Organizers would like to present her with a list of participants including name, city or village of residence (from address), organization you are involved with such a “Community Conversations” (optional), and a concern you have about this new program.

As there is limited time with Sen. Baldwin, your concern will be a good way for you to let her know what you think about this new Medicare program.

Please email Lorene Vedder by May 24 at lorene54751@gmail.com for further information and to sign up. If you are interested in having a LWV-Greater Chippewa Valley group become active on this issue, please email co-president@lwv-gcv.org.

For further information on the subject go to: Home-Protect Medicare and note the list of concerns below.

My Medicare plan can be transferred to a middleman without my knowledge. Middlemen in the new Medicare plan may not have medical training. A middleman between me and my doctor can interfere with my care. A middleman from Wall Street will want to make profits at the expense of MY Medicare dollars. Privatization of Medicare changes the care for the elderly and disabled from what was initially intended as a social safety net for these vulnerable patients. There is an additional cost of administration, advertising, and profit for providing Medicare from private companies. Private companies in Medicare “upcode” so they get more profit. Will the Medicare fund be bankrupted by private insurance companies and Wall Street entities? How can we know if we have been assigned to a middleman though this new program? Letters sent to Medicare recipients are not clear about this change to their plan and even my own doctor may not know we are in this program. In 2022 here are now 1.8 Million people in Traditional Medicare signed up for the DCE program. Am I one? This program has been so aggressively promoted. I am concerned about the data collection on this new program that is supposed to improve care and decrease cost of Medicare. This new DCE, ACO-Reach, does not simplify Medicare administration. Our statistics on healthcare are worsening. We live 4.5 years less here in the United States than in Canada. Has any new program created in CMMI been shown to improve these dismal statistics? Will I be covered by a Medicare Plan if I am very ill? Insurance Companies look for clients with the least risk and cost so profits can be made.

