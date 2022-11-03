Sen. Johnson stops in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sen. Ron Johnson says next Tuesday’s election is all about freedom.

“You understand what is stake,” Johnson told a crowd of about 100 supporters Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. “We know what this election is about. This is about a fight for freedom, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win.”

Johnson pulled up to the outdoor event in a large green bus, with the words “fighting for freedom” written on the side.

Johnson, who was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2016, is facing Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

Recent polls show a tight race, but Johnson is gaining momentum. Reknowned polling website fivethirtyeight.com’s computer model shows Johnson now has an 80% chance of winning; as recently as Sept. 13, Johnson’s chances of winning were listed at 51%. The computer model predicts Johnson will receive 52.4% of the vote, with Barnes receiving 47.6%.

When asked about those shifting polls after the event, Johnson acknowledged that it appears momentum is shifting his way.

“There has been a change in the race because we’ve been able to tell the truth about Mandela Barnes,” Johnson said. “He’s completely out of touch with most Wisconsinites.”

Barnes, who has served as lieutenant governor for the past four years, visited Eau Claire on Monday, and also stopped in the city last week. Barnes’ communications director, Maddy McDaniel, criticized Johnson for his attacks, saying the criticisms that he wants to “defund the police” are false.

“Ron Johnson continues to lie to distract from his out of touch and dangerous record,” McDaniel said. “From downplaying a violent insurrection that left 140 police officers injured to cosponsoring an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother, Johnson has shown voters across the state he cannot be trusted with the safety or economic security of our communities.”

Johnson was critical of Barnes, saying his opponent stands for “defunding the police,” and he called Barnes a “student of the Left.” Johnson said that seemingly every week, a new video clip surfaces of Barnes making comments that “shows his contempt for law enforcement.”

“He knows the code words, on saying he wants to reallocate resources,” Johnson said. “This is very harmful.”

Johnson contends that Barnes and liberals have weakened America through divisive language.

“The vast majority of Americans love this country,” he said. “We are on a dangerously wrong path.”

Johnson also was critical of President Biden, noting the high inflation and rising gas prices. He noted that during Biden’s inaugural speech, Biden said eight times he would unify and heal the nation.

“Has he done that? He’s become the divider-in-chief,” Johnson said.

Johnson also directed his criticism at the media for what he considers to be unfair coverage.

“Far too many of the media amplify the lies and are advocates of the Left,” he said.

Johnson’s bus tour continues throughout this week.

Joining him at Wednesday’s stop was Seventh Congressional U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minoqua, and Third Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden.

“Wouldn’t you like a strong, safe and free country?” Tiffany asked, and got cheers of response back.

Van Orden is trying to win a seat held by retiring Democrat Ron Kind. He noted the Republicans are only five seats from taking a majority in the U.S. House, and most polls indicate he is likely to win that race.

“Republicans around the nation are galvanized,” Van Orden said.