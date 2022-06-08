Sen. Kathy Bernier: Evers' 11 special session requests are pure politics

Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) responded to another special session request by Gov. Tony Evers:
“Today’s special session call by Governor Evers is just the latest of his many overtly political efforts to push his liberal agenda. I am not going to entertain his continued use of these orders as partisan tools. He’s simply using this for free publicity and in an attempt to excite his base while running for reelection.
“In less than one full term in office, Governor Evers has now made 11 special session requests, underscoring their purely political nature. Maybe he’ll hit a baker’s dozen before the end of the year?!”