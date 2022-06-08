 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Kathy Bernier: Evers' 11 special session requests are pure politics

  • 0

Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) responded to  another special session request by Gov. Tony Evers:

“Today’s special session call by Governor Evers is just the latest of his many overtly political efforts to push his liberal agenda. I am not going to entertain his continued use of these orders as partisan tools. He’s simply using this for free publicity and in an attempt to excite his base while running for reelection.

“In less than one full term in office, Governor Evers has now made 11 special session requests, underscoring their purely political nature. Maybe he’ll hit a baker’s dozen before the end of the year?!”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News