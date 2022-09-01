Senior Center expands hours to better serve the public

The L. E. Phillips Senior Center announced on Wednesday that it will expand its hours, beginning Sept. 6, to better serve its members and the public.

“Our mission is to serve those individuals ages 50-plus and help them to live well and age well,” said Jackie Minor, center director. “We understand that many people 50-plus are still working, and yet could benefit greatly by using the facilities before or after work to enhance their physical and mental health.”

The new hours beginning Sept. 6 are:

6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

8 to 11 a.m. Saturday

The center currently opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 to 11 a.m.

The L. E. Phillips Senior Center has a great facility with a fitness room that has more than 25 cardio pieces, a Life Fitness circuit as well as free weights, Minor said, adding: “We also offer fitness classes, two pickleball courts, pool tables, a computer room and so much more. If you have not been to the center lately, you need to check it out.”

More information on membership and programs is available at the new center website at lep-sc.org or at (715) 839-4909.