Sheriff Cramer’s death leaves Eau Claire department reeling

EAU CLAIRE — Cory Schalinske was a kid when he won a “sheriff for a day” competition. He got to meet Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, and Cramer immediately became a mentor.

Schalinske, who joined the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department 10 years ago, and was promoted to undersheriff a year ago, will now serve as sheriff in the wake of Cramer’s unexpected death Tuesday. Schalinske struggled to choose his words Wednesday as he addressed area media about the loss of Cramer.

“Sheriff Cramer loved the Eau Claire community, and he was so proud to serve the Eau Claire community,” Schalinske said. “Sheriff Cramer is leaving a legacy behind. He impacted so many lives. He was present behind the scenes.”

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department includes 35 patrol officers and 62 jailers, and they are in mourning after learning of Cramer’s death Tuesday afternoon, he said.

“We are a close-knit community,” he said. “We’re a family, and Sheriff Cramer built that.”

The cause and manner of Cramer’s death has not been disclosed, and Schalinske declined to comment on it. However, he added that “there is absolutely no danger to the public.”

Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said Cramer was highly respected in the courthouse and in the community.

“Everyone is shocked by this very sad news, and trying to process it,” Schauf said. “It is very somber around here today.”

Succession plan in place

In theory, Gov. Tony Evers could appoint a new sheriff to fill the remainder of Cramer’s term.

“(Evers) could appoint someone if he chose to do so,” Schauf said.

However, Cramer announced in February he was not seeking re-election this fall, and he planned to retire in January at the conclusion of his term. Thus, Democratic candidate David Riewestahl will face Republican candidate Don Henning in the November election for the sheriff’s seat.

Riewestahl, 42, is a captain with the sheriff’s department and currently serves as the jail administrator. Henning, 52, is a detective in the sheriff’s department.

Schauf said she doubts Evers’ office will go through the process of interviewing candidates and selecting a new sheriff when the next election is fewer than 60 days away.

Statute calls for the undersheriff to assume the role of sheriff when the current sheriff dies in office, she explained. Schalinske will hold the position until the winner of November’s contest can be sworn into office in January.

“(Schalinske) is a a seasoned law enforcement professional,” Schauf said. “He automatically assumes that duty.”

Eau Claire County Supervisor Jerry Wilkie, who is chairman of the Committee On Judiciary & Law Enforcement, agreed that there is no need for looking at a replacement at this time.

“We have an election coming up that isn’t that far away,” Wilkie said. “They’ve developed a professional organization, and they’ll be able to carry on. They have the expertise, they have the skills. I don’t think it’s necessary, with the election this close. They’ll carry on in a professional manner, in the way Cramer led them in.”

During the press conference, Schalinske vowed that the agency will continue smooth operations.

“There will be no interruption to our service,” Schalinske said. “We will carry forward our dedicated service.”

Words of sympathy, sadness

Cramer joined the sheriff’s department in 1975, and he won a write-in campaign in 1996 to become sheriff; he was sworn in spring 1997 and has held the job ever since.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, a processional moving Cramer’s body went by the Eau Claire County courthouse along Second Avenue. Nearly every law enforcement officer, district attorney’s office worker, and numerous other county employees watched the processional.

“It’s hard to imagine this courthouse without him down here,” said District Attorney Peter Rindal. “It’s a tough day. You can feel it. You can’t prepare for something like this.”

Rindal recalled starting in the district attorney’s office in 2013, “and he was already here.”

“He was just an institution,” Rindal said. “It’s hard to imagine our law enforcement establishment without him. He was always the first one to slip on a kevlar vest and go and issue a search warrant.”

Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus described Cramer as a “pillar in the community.”

“Sheriff Cramer had a number of outstanding qualities, and he showed it in how he cared for everybody,” Rokus said. “He had unmatched enthusiasm for being sheriff.”

County Supervisor Joe Knight, a former Leader-Telegram reporter, knew Cramer long before Knight ran for his seat. He recalled it was just two weeks ago he was biking by the sheriff’s department and saw Cramer washing a car.

“I teased him about not being to ‘high-up’ to do the lowest task,” Knight said. “He seemed healthy and was looking forward to retirement. He was happy and smiled a lot. It was a shocker. He had quite a career, and obviously was a dedicated public servant.”

Terry Weld, City Council President, said he met Cramer before he became sheriff, and he praised Cramer for being so dedicated to the job he held for decades.

Schalinske opened his press conference by noting the outpouring of support from the community and the region, and he thanked the public. When asked about his favorite memories, Schalinke responded, “It was his compassion, and how he loved the Eau Claire community. It was about who he was going to impact today, and who he was going to make smile.”