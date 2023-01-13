Sheriff Travis Hakes ‘hits the ground running’

When Travis Hakes, 36, was a teenager milking cows in Tilden he had no idea that one day he’d be Chippewa County Sheriff, leading a team of about 100 law enforcement officials across the county.

Hakes, of Tilden, registered as a Republican candidate in the November Chippewa County Sheriff’s race. He beat out Democratic candidate Chris Kowalczyk for the seat.

This month, Hakes officially took over as Chippewa County Sheriff.

His connection to the region is deep. For over six generations, in every branch of his family tree, the Hakes’ have called Chippewa County home.

“I grew up in Tilden and went to school in Bloomer. My son and I now live on an old farmstead a few miles from where I grew up,” he said. “I love this place and I care about these folks.”

It was his uncle, Lee Hakes, who initially got him interested in law enforcement.

“My uncle Lee worked for the Chippewa Falls PD, retired as a sergeant,” Hakes said. “So I talked to him about it years ago. I thought that was a good path forward.”

Hakes said he was moved by the relationships he saw from positive community policing, especially with the Bloomer and Chippewa Falls police departments.

“I knew that was something I wanted to pursue,” he said.

He’s put in a lot of hours since taking the job, he said.

“I can tell you proudly and confidently, I've done the things I told people I was going to do when I campaigned. You know, an average day for me has been really no less than 12 hours. I put in a couple of 16-hour-days,” Hakes said.

“The day I got sworn in, within the hour of (that) I was already working. I hit the ground running,” he said. “There's a lot of things that we're working on and they're all towards the goal of better public safety.”

Much of Hakes' job is administrative. It’s paperwork and oversight, he said.

“It's a lot of administrative duties. But I've been able to both help the patrol deputies handle some calls for service and I've been able to help the jail handle some issues in the jail. So, even though I would say 90% of what I do is administrative, there's still the ability for me to do field work.”

Hakes got his training at CVTC, earning 60 college credits, and he immediately entered the 520 hour recruitment program at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s been working in law enforcement since 2006.

Hakes said he’s committed to doing everything he promised the public when he was campaigning last fall.

His biggest enjoyment with the new position is tackling problems in ways that benefit local citizens and law enforcement officials.

“It’s got to be about benefiting, you know, the community members and benefiting employees. Seeing (and) doing what I can to increase employee morale at the department, I think is good for public safety. Because when our public safety employees are happier, they just handle things differently. You know, when somebody has a good day versus when they have a bad day their attitude and demeanor is just different. It’s better when they're having a good day. I want to make that possible.”

