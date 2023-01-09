Silver alert issued for Chippewa Falls man

A silver alert has been issued for David Leonard Smith, 76, of Chippewa Falls.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches and 215 pounds with brown eyes and white short hair. He walks with a limp. He was last seen at Kennedy Road in Chippewa Falls wearing a light brown spring jacket with a checkered short sleeve shirt and grey or brown slacks and boots.

According to the alert, Smith left his residence in the early hours Monday without talking to family. He was last seen at a local restaurant eating breakfast between 6 and 7 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since.

"Smith suffers from dementia and has a history of driving his vehicle with no set destination during a dementia episode. Smith will continue to drive until located or until his vehicle runs out of gas. Smith regularly frequents Kwik Trip Gas Stations," the alert reads.

His vehicle is a 2018 red Ford Escape, Wisconsin license plate 123ZZB.

Anyone with information should contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424, option 1.

IN PHOTOS: Cars on show at the 2022 Great Race in Chippewa Falls Across the finish line Number 56 Number 126 Number 19 Number 97 Kaitlyn Stahl Peerless The Great Race 2022 stops in Chippewa Falls A41-B HQ 210 Number 18 Down on Main Street Number 48 Number 13 Number 51