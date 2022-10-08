Six generations of farmers at Klinger Farm Market

Troy Amelse, president of Klinger Farm Market, is the fifth generation to work at the family business in Chippewa Falls — a farm that began in 1904.

“My great-great-grandfather started it in 1904. And then it just kind of went through the generations from there,” Amelse said.

Amelse grew up in Chippewa Falls on Lake Wissota. Then he was in the Marines for five years before returning. He went to college at UW-Eau Claire, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business.

He said he always thought he would return to Chippewa Falls after his military service.

“I’ve always really liked the place,” he said.

Maintaining and overseeing a family farm is a labor of love.

“I had a lot of other family members that used to be involved but they’ve all kind of faded away and faded out. So now it’s pretty much just me and my mom as far as family members go.”

Amelse has three children, ages 11, 8 and 6. They say they want to follow in dad’s footsteps.

“But it’s a lot of physical labor. And, you know, as the generations progress, people like to do less and less of that. My youngest son really enjoys going out to the fields and riding the tractor with me and seeing how things grow,” he said. “My eldest son was the one that says he wants to take it over. But he kind of spends the least amount of time on the farms. So we’ll see.”

Amelse said the day-to-day operations vary depending on the time of year.

At the end of February and beginning of March, he and his staff start planting all the bedding plants which are planted by hand.

The springtime offers a lot of work — enough to employ about 50 people.

“Then, as the season progresses, you go from planting to kind of caring for them, and then obviously selling them in May and throughout the summer,” he said.

“Then, starting at the end of June (and) beginning of July, the produce kind of starts. I plant the produce garden as soon as I can get out in the fields — usually the first or second week of May and and then we start harvesting stuff,” he said.

Harvest happens from May through October, depending on the crop.

“We have a greenhouse and a produce farm. So in the spring, we have 21 greenhouses of retail, bedding plants and in the fall we grow about 80 acres of produce from sweet corn, potatoes, tomatoes, pumpkins, and that kind of stuff.”

The market owns about 100 acres, of which 80 are farmed. The home property is about 17 acres with all the buildings and sheds, he said.

Amelse said the hardest thing about running a farm now is the economy. He said he hates to jack up prices but as his costs have increased there are times when he doesn’t have a choice but to raise prices. It’s important to break even.

“The economy is tough right now just because there’s all these added surcharges. And you don’t want to necessarily increase prices to reflect that. So then the profit margins are really low,” he said. “I think that’s the frustrating thing, you know, everything just costs so much money now. For example, cabbage. When I was a kid, it would be like $8 for 50. And that was only 20 years ago. Now, it’s $34 for 50 columns, right? I kind of feel guilty selling it at that point.”

But that’s the price he has to sell at to break even.

“I feel bad for the older generation that’s been buying it for 50 years,” he said.

Amelse said as far as the farm is concerned, he’s in it for life. He loves his job and can only hope the family legacy continues.

“This isn’t an easy time to run a family farm. It’s just not. But it’s worth it. I hope my kids see that. I hope they find what I have here,” he said.