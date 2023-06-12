Chippewa Falls’ OneFest, the growing three-day Christian music festival, has announced this summer’s lineup.

OneFest 2023 will feature headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells. The event starts at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, and ends with a free worship service Sunday, July 30, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers and Cain also will perform alongside 17 other bands over the course of the festival.

Festival management anticipates additional growth in participation with crowds likely bigger than last year.

OneFest 2022 recorded the highest attendance in its four-year history.

Three days, three stages, 20 bands, many genres and activities for families of all sizes and ages round out the weekend.

On Friday, July 28, Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Cochren and Co., Iveth Luna and Tyronne Crawford perform.

On Saturday, July 29, Skillet, Colton Dixon, Cain, Jonny Diaz and Natalie Layne perform.

OneFest is a "musical ministry.”

OneFest's first priority is to create a family-friendly event where all are welcome to sing aloud and worship God.

“We are praying that OneFest can become sustainable, allowing this ministry to become an annual event with proceeds reinvested back into the Chippewa Valley community,” said Heather Flashinski, the festival's president and director.

Flashinski said she and other organizers try to balance different genres of music to make sure everybody has something they're excited to be a part of.

What to know

Tickets are cheaper when purchased in advance but will be available at the gate. Pricing is available on the OneFest website at www.one-fest.com.

Overnight camping space is available through on-site campground sites. Limited sites are available for the extended weekend.

Youth games and outdoor sports are open to everyone. Mini golf and other lawn games are all included in the admission cost.

No outside food or drinks are allowed. Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on the grounds and will not be sold. Water, soda, sports drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

All parking is general parking and located onsite at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds.