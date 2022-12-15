Snow causes widespread power outages, school cancellations

Thousands of people in Chippewa County and Eau Claire County are without power Thursday morning after a winter storm dumped about six inches of snow last night. Snow is expected to continue intermittently through the rest of the day.

Some locations are without internet access as well.

Xcel Energy is working to resolve the power outages. Representatives said they’re unable to estimate when power might be restored as work crews are still out assessing the damage. To report a power outage go to: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District canceled classes and all after school activities for Thursday.

Road crews are out clearing roads but workers encourage drivers to take caution especially on side roads.

Hospital encourages people to walk like penguins to avoid slipping on ice HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls. Now their staff teaches people to walk like a penguin to stay safe on slick conditions.

IN PHOTOS: Thursday brings big snow