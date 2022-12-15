 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow causes widespread power outages, school cancellations

  • 0

Thousands of people in Chippewa County and Eau Claire County are without power Thursday morning after a winter storm dumped about six inches of snow last night. Snow is expected to continue intermittently through the rest of the day.

Some locations are without internet access as well.

Xcel Energy is working to resolve the power outages. Representatives said they’re unable to estimate when power might be restored as work crews are still out assessing the damage. To report a power outage go to: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District canceled classes and all after school activities for Thursday.

Road crews are out clearing roads but workers encourage drivers to take caution especially on side roads.

People are also reading…

A huge Colorado low is tracking across the U.S. bringing dangerous weather from the Rockies to the Midwest. Tornadoes have torn apart buildings in the south, while blizzard conditions are hitting in the north. And Canada won't be spared its wrath either.

A storm system is expected to change from rain to snow overnight, impacting the Thursday morning commute in Wisconsin.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

Dick Leinenkugel led his last brewery tour on Saturday. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property.

From solitary confinement to commencement

From solitary confinement to commencement

Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.

Wausau man convicted for fleeing from police

Wausau man convicted for fleeing from police

A Wausau man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September has now been convicted. According to a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department press release, Myszka caused the three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 on Friday, Sept. 16.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News