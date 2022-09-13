Songa concert to benefit FP Community Food Pantry

The Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church will host an inspiring performance of original music with Songa to raise funds for the FP Community Food Panty.
The concert will be held on Sunday, October 9 from 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church at 130 West Central St., Chippewa Falls. It is free and open to the public with a request for a freewill donation of any amount for those who are able. The event will be followed by a pulled pork sandwich meal available for $10 a plate. All proceeds go to benefit FP Community Food Pantry in Chippewa Falls.
Songa is a collaboration between Singer-Songwriters and lifelong musicians Mario and Sherry Friedel. Songa will take you on a journey with their unique instrumental sound and soothing vocal blend.
As a multi-instrumentalists trio, audiences can expect to hear guitar, banjo, ukulele, harmonica, melodica and percussion with genre crossing stylings consisting of folk, country, bluegrass, blues to Latin jazz and back again. Songa was a finalist in the 2020 and 2022 Great River Folk Festival Songwriting Contests and voted the “fan favorite” in 2020. A 2021 compilation of seven of Mario’s songs arranged by Tom Washatka (Steel Moon Records) for Big Band Jazz in Janet Planet’s “Under the Venus Moon” was recognized on the Grammy Ballot in 2021 under the category Best Vocal Jazz Album.
For the benefit concert, Mario and Sherry will be joined by Rose Mish on violin, filling out the trio and contributing to the authentic Americana sound.
The FP Community Food Pantry was established in 2009 to offer food to meet the needs of financially insecure people and families throughout the Chippewa County. It services approximately 350 individuals every month which includes a large number of working poor and elderly residents whose monthly incomes do not cover their expenses.
The FP Community Food Pantry partners with Feed My People Food Bank to provide a variety of healthy options. Local charities, grocers, and community members donate food and funds to support the mission of the pantry. Donations can be made on the website,
https://fpcchippewa.org/missions.
The FP Community Food Pantry hours are Monday, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon at 130 W. Central St. For more information on how to be involved please contact the church at 715-723-5717.
Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Local kids get a chance to meet the Chi-Hi mascot Saturday at the 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's Pure Water Days Parade.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Performers, officials, students and various local dogs, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Performers, officials, students and, yes, even a buffalo, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards the Cruise In Car Show took over the main drag in Chippewa Falls.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It's all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It's all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It's all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It's all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
