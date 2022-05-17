Springfest returns to Chippewa Falls, in new later dates

After several years of holding Springfest the last weekend of April in often cool and rainy weather, festival organizers last year delayed the annual event a few weeks, in an effort to draw more people to the grounds.

The delay paid off with record attendance in 2021, said Springfest co-organizer Hugh Crane.

"We had the biggest Springfest ever, the most profitable Springfest ever," Crane said. "We had 3,500 to 4,000 (patrons) last year."

Chippewa Falls Springfest returns Friday, featuring the music of Madison Country on Friday and Boogie & The Yo-Yoz on Saturday. The event, held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, opens at 2 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday. There are multiple bands playing on the main stage throughout the day.

"We have music from 11 a.m. to a quarter to midnight," Crane said. "Boogie has been a staple for us. And the weather forecast is looking good."

Crane teased they will be making a "major announcement" Saturday night about a band lined up to play at the 2024 festival.

The event features numerous home and garden vendors, plus live music and food, along with activities for children like face painting, balloon animals and a petting zoo.

"We've got more kids activities this year than we've ever had," Crane said. "We have a dinosaur exhibit. We've got human bowling."

New this year is a cornhole/bean bag toss tournament on Saturday. Crane said they are hoping for 24 two-person teams. People involved in the tournament will begin playing at 10 a.m. Saturday, before the grounds officially opens to the public at 11 a.m.

The event continues to evolve. Organizers eliminated a Sunday show a few years ago. They also have dropped a 5-kilometer race, and there won't be a kubb tournament this year.

"We found a two-day event works better for us," Crane said. It was easier to get volunteers with the shorter schedule, and vendors preferred two days instead of three, he said.

The Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation started the event in 2011 to offer another festival at the fairgrounds to complement the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in July and Oktoberfest in September. Over the past eight years, the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club and Foundation has given back over $137,500.

