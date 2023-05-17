Celebrate the start of spring with live music, family-friendly activities and plenty of food options at Chippewa Falls’ 12th annual SpringFest, which returns Friday to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

SpringFest opens at 4 p.m. Friday and again at 11 a.m. Saturday, with headlining acts scheduled to play the main stage at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

SpringFest co-organizer Terry Huppert said, “We kind of bill it as the first opportunity to get outside, to do something fun in the community, after the winter.”

What people can expect to enjoy over the weekend includes a small vendor area in one of the fairground buildings, an entertainment tent for beer-drinkers which will have bands playing inside, five food trucks including the State Fair french fry guy and musical acts throughout the weekend, Huppert said.

On Saturday morning there’s a cornhole tournament.

“Pretty much all in all through the afternoon we have kids activities: bouncy houses, a petting zoo, face painters, balloon artists and something called the dinosaur experience,” Huppert said.

Music starts at 11 a.m. Saturday in the entertainment tent. There are numerous other acts during the day on the smaller stages.

“And then we have another mainstage act in the evening,” he said.

Headliners playing the main stage include local favorite, Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z. They’ll be taking the stage Friday with their country, rock and pop music mix. Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z have performed at SpringFest every year since the festival began.

Then on Saturday night John Stone headlines, coming all the way from Nashville, Tenn.

SpringFest co-organizer Hugh Crane said he’s most looking forward to seeing Stone play Saturday.

“A year ago I saw John Stone in Nashville. My kids said you got to stop by and see him at Kid Rock’s (steakhouse). And I learned there’s only two people that can fill Kid Rock’s which is 2,200 seats. One is Kid Rock and the other is John Stone,” Crane said. “He is easily the most fun, entertaining and engaging guy that we’re seeing and he will have the crowd involved. All he does all night is take requests and play them.”

Organizers said that they have sold numerous tickets to people coming from outside the Chippewa Valley. Crane said people are traveling from four states just to see Stone play.

“He’s played at the White House five times. He has traveled the world,” Crane said.

Huppert said they hope to have somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people coming to SpringFest this year.

The Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation started SpringFest in 2011. Since it began, the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation has been able to give back to the community from SpringFest proceeds. Over the past 8 years, the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club and Foundation has given back over $137,500 for community grants, youth programs, student scholarships, charities and public projects.

“This year we set up a program where we put $15,000 in for kids in need,” Crane said. “Our organization is all about kids and what we take in we love to give back to the community.”