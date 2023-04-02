Mitchell Ludtke, 40, of Knapp, was arrested Saturday after crashing his vehicle into two sheriff’s department squad cars and attempting to crash into a Cornell officer.

Ludtke now faces three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating while intoxicated, knowingly fleeing, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating after revocation, and two counts of felony criminal damage to property.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, officers were in pursuit of Ludtke's vehicle in the northeast corner of Chippewa County when Ludtke attempted to strike a marked Cornell police squad vehicle, as well as the Cornell officer.

Ludtke was pursued into Dunn County by law enforcement officers from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, including the sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, city of Cornell officers, city of Bloomer officers and Dunn County Sheriff’s officers. The chase went on for more than an hour, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.

Ludtke’s vehicle was stopped and Ludtke was taken into custody.

Hakes wrote in a press release Saturday that two of "the Sheriff’s vehicles became disabled due to the damage caused."

There were no reported injuries.

Hakes said in a social media post, “Thank you to everyone who's reached out about concerns for the staff. They finished their shifts and made it home safely.”