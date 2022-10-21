 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St Croix Crossing wins Land O’ Lakes District Championship

Trophy

From left, Randy Lieble (Tenor) Eau Claire, WI , Dan Heike (Lead) Mondovi, WI Jared Hoke (Bass) Marine on St Croix, MN , Steve Hardy (Tenor) Coon Rapids, M

After so many near-misses, the St Croix Crossing finally won the Land O’ Lakes District Championship. We were so touched by the cheers and warm support and appreciation from the huge crowd. Gosh; so many were really pulling for us.

It was humbling ... and beautiful. THANKS TO ALL!

St Croix Crossing had its beginnings early in 2010. The members all have strong musical backgrounds including over 150 years of total barbershop experience. The group is known for providing a variety of music to their audiences in a very entertaining show. In 2010 they were rewarded with the Land O' Lakes District Senior Championship. Since 2012 they garnered 5 bronze and silver medals with their consistent quality at the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Senior Quartet Championships. They were also rewarded with gold medals for their performance in Costa Mesa, California in January of 2018.

People are also reading…

The year continued to reward their efforts as they competed in the July International contest, making them only one of three senior champs ever to get to the "big dance" after winning the senior competition. The Land O' Lakes District also honored the St Croix Crossing by inducting them into their Hall of Fame at the fall convention in October 2019.

They got off to a great start with a performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage in January, and they managed to get in a performance in Jacksonville, FL in 2020 before the pandemic ended everyone's performance seasons. Now that things are returning to normal, the quartet has been scheduling chapter shows again. 2021 finished well as they performed for several Barbershop chapter shows and also appeared on some cruise ships on the Mississippi. They also just qualified for their second contest appearance at the Barbershop Harmony Society convention in Charlotte, NC in July 2022 with their highest overall scores ever.

On October 15, 2022 they brought home the Land O’ Lakes District Championship Award. Check out their performance schedule to see where they'll be next.

