St. Croix Hospice continues their growth in the Midwest with a new branch in Chippewa Falls. This marks the 14th St. Croix Hospice branch in Wisconsin and will help local hospice caregivers better reach the large number of patients within the Chippewa Valley community.

“We have been serving the state of Wisconsin for many years, continuing our long tradition of exceptional patient care,” says St. Croix Hospice CEO Heath Bartness. “That reputation of excellence leads more patients, families and facilities to seek our services.”

Hospice care continues to be underutilized throughout the country, and St. Croix Hospice is committed to expanding access to the hospice benefit throughout the Midwest. According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services statistics for July 2021 through September 2022, the most recent period for which data is available, over 1,100 eligible patients in the Chippewa Falls market did not take advantage of the hospice benefit. St. Croix Hospice raises awareness of the benefits hospice can bring to patients and family members while providing appropriate local access to caregivers.

“There is tremendous demand for hospice care in the Chippewa Valley, and our new Chippewa Falls branch is in the heart of this high-need region” says Statewide Executive Director Rick Risler. “Consistent with our unique care delivery model, this new branch ensures that clinical staff are close to the communities they serve, helping us provide more patients and their families with responsive, high-quality care at a critical time in their lives.”

St. Croix Hospice has been steadily increasing their presence within the Wisconsin service area. With the addition of the Chippewa Falls location, St. Croix Hospice now has more than 200 Wisconsin caregivers serving 65 counties.

St. Croix Hospice serves nearly 4,000 patients daily within the Midwest. Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert team at St. Croix Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each patient and their families. St. Croix Hospice teams are stationed in more than 60 branches throughout 10 states, ensuring responsive, proximate service to wherever patients call home.

