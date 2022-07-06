Stanley man sentenced after driving wrong way on street

A Stanley man accused of being intoxicated while driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street in Chippewa Falls has been convicted.

Mitchell R. Brown, 44, 15633 360th St., pleaded no contest to an amended count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea agreement.

He was originally charged with his fifth drunk-driving offense.

Judge Ben Lane ordered one year in jail, with six months imposed and stayed at the discretion of his probation agent. Brown will be on probation for five years and must pay $2,713 in court costs and fines. While on probation, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. Brown must report to jail by Aug. 1. He was granted Huber work release privileges. If his probation is revoked, Brown has two days of jail credit.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed Brown drive north on Bay Street at 9:55 p.m. Sept. 28. However, Bay Street is a one-way street with traffic flowing south.

The officer pulled over Brown, who smelled of alcohol. The driver failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed a .207 blood-alcohol level — more than twice the legal limit.

A citation for having an open intoxicant in the vehicle also was read-in and dismissed.

Online court records show that Brown was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense after a traffic stop in March 2016.