Stanley man sentenced in child porn case

STANLEY — A Stanley man convicted of possessing child pornography that he uploaded images to a Facebook page was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and must register as a sex offender.

Jonathan J. Kozak, 365, 204 S. Franklin St., pleaded no contest in August in Chippewa County Court to possessing child pornography and exposing genitals to a child. However, Judge Ben Lane only sentenced Kozak on exposing genitals to a child; if he violates terms of his probation, he could later be sentenced on the child pornography conviction, which carries a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation received a cyber tip in December 2020 that Kozak had uploaded a photo of a naked girl, visibly under the age of 18, to a Facebook account. Authorities obtained a search warrant of Kozak’s home, when he was eventually arrested.

In the Facebook post, Kozak wrote, “I am a pedophile and proud of it,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said. “Even if it’s a joke, which he says it was, I can’t imagine why an adult female would want to engage with the defendant.”

Lane agreed, saying he didn’t understand why Kozak would think this was funny, and why an adult woman would be drawn to him by making the joke.

“This was a vile and repulsive comment,” Lane said. “I don’t want these impulses to come out again.”

Lane ordered that Kozak complete a sex offender assessment, and he cannot have any incidental contact with juveniles. He must submit a DNA sample. Kozak will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his probation period ends, Lane said.

Newell requested that Kozak be required to register as a sex offender. He described the image that was sent was clearly a minor girl and she was positioned in a lewd manner. He said based on the facts of the case, residents should be warned that Kozak is a sex offender, saying this is about protecting the community.

“That’s the exact type of person that people want to be protected from,” Newell said.

Newell expressed concern that Kozak had shared the image with others.

“Because of his weight, he has problems with connecting with women, so he meets people online,” Newell said.

Defense attorney Kirby Harless told Lane that by registering as a sex offender, it would increase Kozak’s isolation and could make him a bigger risk to re-offend.

Kozak was present in the courtroom but declined to speak prior to being sentenced.

