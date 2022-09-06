Stanley prison marks 20 years

STANLEY — Dave Zien said he heard from a lot of naysayers when he was part of the first efforts to bring a prison to Chippewa County.

“When we started it, I was told it was exercise in futility,” said Zien, who served as state senator. “I was told it would go in the southern part of the state.”

So, Zien is thrilled to see the Stanley Correctional Institution celebrating its 20th year in operation. SCI is a medium-security institution for adult males with a current occupancy of 1,559 inmates, along with 365 employees, according to the Department of Corrections. Currently, there are 104 job openings.

Construction started in 1998 and was a joint venture of Oklahoma-based Dominion Venture Group and the city of Stanley. In November 2001, the state purchased the prison from Dominion for $82 million, and the first 20 inmates arrived on Sept. 4, 2002.

It would reach capacity over the next year.

SCI is on 100 acres just south of Stanley and Highway 29. There are 45 acres within the perimeter of the facility, and the outside perimeter measures 1.1 miles.

“The number of people who work there, with the fringe benefits they receive, has been tremendous,” Zien said. “It’s been a wonderful addition to the whole Chippewa Valley region.”

Zien still serves on a prison advisory board. He recalls one of the first meetings after the prison was pitched to the community.

“We had over 100 people there, and hardly anyone was against it,” Zien said.

Not only did the prison bring jobs to the region, it meant inmates who were sent to prisons in Tennessee and Oklahoma because there weren’t enough prison beds in the state returned to Wisconsin. At the time Stanley Correctional Institution opened in 2002, the state had 3,476 inmates housed in prisons outside of Wisconsin.

That was important in getting inmates the services they needed, he added.

“Inmates and their families are real people,” Zien said. “The Department of Corrections doesn’t toot their horn enough. They’ve done just an absolute outstanding job there. There are so many positives about the Stanley prison.”

Politics played a part

David Jankoski was Stanley mayor at the time the prison opened 20 years ago.

“Politics played a big part of that whole thing,” Jankoski recalled. “We applied as much encouragement as we could to get it in public hands.”

Jankoski noted new businesses opened near the prison, like a gas station/restaurant, and he knows many people in Stanley and the surrounding communities who got jobs there.

“The prison has proven to be a good thing. It’s proved those wrong who were fearful it would have a negative effect on Stanley,” Jankoski said. “Any fears people had of community security never came to fruition.”

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, was Chippewa County Clerk at the time the prison opened its doors.

“I jokingly, tongue-in-cheek, say I was one of the first people to be in the prison,” Bernier said. “What makes me proud of the Stanley prison and being in our region, is the folks who work there do a great job. It was kind of a rough go at the beginning, but once it got up-and-running, it’s done a good job. They are one of the best-run prisons in the state.”

Bernier said she also has attended numerous GED and high school graduation ceremonies in the prison. She praised the prison for having those programs in place to assist the inmates so they can be prepared to transition back into society upon release.

Bernier also praised a program the prison started where the inmates care for dogs. She talked about hearing from an inmate who said he didn’t care about anyone but himself until having the dog to care for changed his attitude toward others.

“It was a very moving testimony from someone who had been there a long time,” she said. “The inmates were nicer to each other, and to the staff.”

Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, echoed comments about the importance of the prison to eastern Chippewa County.